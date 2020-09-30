To the Democratic-governor led states and their Democratic mayor major cities: How can you ignore the riots and call it all "peaceful protests" this summer while supporting the Black Lives Matter and Antifa Marxist agenda that includes the destruction of the traditional American family and Christian Religion with it: socialism, same-sex marriage, anti-guns, higher taxes, illegal immigration, anyone-can-vote, anti-police, and late-term abortions. I have one simple request of all the liberals that hate President Donald Trump more than they love America. Instead of always attempting to bash President Donald Trump, please profess why you are going to vote for Joe Biden. Please tell us about his agenda that makes him the president of your choice. And, try to do better than playing the old worn-out, one-sided Democratic race card that has become your excuse and reason for everything.