Columns share an author’s personal perspective.

William Shakespeare once penned a sonnet entitled “The Eight Stages of Man,” which I had to memorize for Mrs. French’s high school English Lit class. That guy was always writing some crazy 14-line nonsense about life and love.



“In some perfumes is there more delight than in the breath that from my mistress reeks.” Way to woo the gals, William.



But Shakespeare was a bit of a chicken. Anyone can wax poetic about something as simple as the stages of life in “The Eight Stages of Man,” or tell a tragic tale of forbidden love like “Romeo and Juliet.” But it takes a writer with a braver soul to explore the deepest mystery of the universe. So without further ado I present to you “The Eight Stages of Marriage.”



1. The Courtship

Marriage, like many things in life, is a tale with a sweet beginning. It begins when two young people meet and fall in love. They view the world as if through rose-colored glass, and life indeed seems full of roses and love notes and roses and sonnets and roses and empty promises.



(Footnote: you will hear more about those empty promises in years to come.)



2. The Honeymoon

As the Earth and the very universe itself were born, so is a marriage: full of heat and fire and ever expanding until it consumes everything in its wake in a wonderful, glorious explosion of energy (that lasts until the two of you get the same address, one thermostat, kids that never shut up and start paying bills).



During the Honeymoon, which is by far most couple’s favorite stage of marriage, there is much mutual physical attraction. The neighbors complain constantly about the racket, and people insist that you stop kissing each other in church. Stray dogs get grossed out by the sight of you drooling over one another. You could almost eat each other alive.



(A year later, and you both wish you had taken a few bites out of each other, but we’ll get to that part later.)



3. The Awakening

The Awakening: that crushing moment when the two of you realize there’s more to life than physical attraction, that you can’t live on love alone and sooner or later one of you has to leave the house and get a job. Usually it’s the one that gets hungry first. And he has to bring back a take-out plate before he goes.



Unfortunately, this stage is often arrived at by one partner ahead of the other, who may still be stuck in the Honeymoon stage, or the Immature Denial stage, as it is often called.



4. The Taming

And so begins The Taming. A man simply can not be allowed to enjoy football, or anything else for that matter, on Monday nights. Not when “America’s Next Top Model” is on. That just won’t do.



The Taming, for those who have never endured it, is much like Marine Corps Boot Camp or Hell Week at The Citadel. It’s that cruel, painful breaking down of a former bachelor’s spirit, only to have him reborn a better man, a stronger man. A married man.



During The Taming he will learn valuable life-saving lessons, like how to come home on time and how to remember anniversaries and how to say “Yes, Dear” and “I’m sorry” and how to pick up his dirty socks and how to change his underwear once a day and how to, occasionally, help out around the house and wash a dirty dish or two.



5. The Resistance

The ox wakes up one day and suddenly the yoke doesn’t fit his neck anymore!



Some men just can’t endure The Taming and take the easy way out: divorce. Lousy, cowardly quitters.



Then there are a brave few who dare to resist, who dare to buck the system, who dare to fight for the right to watch an occasional Thursday night football game.



The fools. Give up, man. Lay down. Play dead.



6. The War

So begins the war. Husband vs. Wife. The age-old battle.



Many will perish. Many will fall by the wayside. Some will end up in marriage counseling. Oh, the horror.



Again the neighbors complain of the racket, only this time it’s slamming doors. At some point there will be yelling. Dishes may be thrown. Ladies will say unladylike words. Keep your head down.



7. The Peace

Then one day, finally, two very stubborn people realize that life is just too short to fight, and all that really matters in this world is love and friendship and companionship, and that sometimes you can’t change people and you have to appreciate them for who they are.



Of course, by this time you’re both getting old and losing your hair and no one else would want you anyway and you can’t stay awake long enough to watch Monday Night Football.



8. The Epiphany

It is at this point that even the most stubborn of husbands realizes that marriage doesn’t have to be rational or logical and he doesn’t have to control the TV remote or the thermostat, and he doesn’t have to be right all the time, or even some of the time, to be happy. Sometimes, it’s best to just keep your mouth shut and kiss your wife.



Or, in the words of Shakespeare: “A husband is but a poor player who struts and frets his hour upon the stage, full of sound and fury, but doesn’t say a peep when his wife walks into the room.”



You said it, Willy.

Michael M. DeWitt Jr. is the managing editor of The Hampton County Guardian newspaper in South Carolina. He is an award-winning humorist, journalist and outdoor writer and the author of two books.