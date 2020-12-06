Even with its unique challenges, one of the important messages of 2020 has been and continues to be "jobs are available and economic development progress is happening."

Companies have experienced contraction as well as growth and are now poised to move forward with their development plans and even expansion in some cases. I frequently talk to company leaders and the majority of them all say the same thing. They are looking for good, dependable and qualified individuals. The clear message is that companies are ready to hire for 2021.

I’m excited to introduce you to what we hope will become the hub for employers and potential employees to match enthusiastic potential workers to available open jobs in west central Arkansas and east central Oklahoma — CareerReadyFortSmith.com.

The new site has been developed over the past several months in partnership between the Fort Smith Regional Chamber, the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith and several area employers. It is a resource for those companies and workers located within Sebastian, Crawford, and Franklin counties, Arkansas, as well as LeFlore and Sequoyah counties in Oklahoma.

Job search engine sites make it easy for people to find work in the digital age. Through these sites, you can get notified about local job opportunities, see what positions your favorite companies are offering, or even find remote careers or contract work. And, these sites work. Anyone with specialized skills or specific career goals can benefit from using job search sites.

This career portal will connect you to positions located throughout our region. If you’re currently employed or relocating and looking for opportunity, interested in returning to work or making your first jump into a career – this site will become your first place to search. Employees will be able to search by category, certification, employer or job title.

Employers won’t even have to make the effort to post their open jobs on the site – that will be done automatically. If a regional employer lists a job on their site or any of the more well-known job sites, CareerReadyFortSmith.com will roll it up into its database and you’ll be able to see everything in one convenient location.

The site is not designed to replace staffing agencies or even other job search sites. But by aggregating all of the open jobs in one place, the focus can be on getting people back to work in less time and in a more efficient way. And that helps everyone in the job search on both sides. You don’t even have to be a member of the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce to use the site or have your company’s jobs listed.

Here's the thing about the job market, it changes constantly. New jobs open up all the time, which is great for you because that means the odds of you finding a great job increase by the minute. But it’s also crucial to check in on a daily basis—otherwise you risk missing out on a golden opportunity. CareerReadyFortSmith.com will help you make your job search more efficient and ensure that local companies and businesses have access to the best and most talented workforce possible.

When it comes to developing a capable and skilled workforce for employers, the Greater Fort Smith Region is quickly becoming a model in Arkansas as well as surrounding states for how a community partners with all of the resources, agencies, and companies to come together and get people working. I encourage you to visit CareerReadyFortSmith.com. Put it through its paces and maybe you’ll find that hidden opportunity that you can’t pass up.

Tim Allen is the president and CEO of the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce.