In her first season to bowl at the high school level, Lavaca's Jessie Flanagan ended up a state champion.

A junior, Flanagan bested the competition at the 1A-3A state bowling tournament last Thursday at Bowling World, winning the girls individual title by rolling a total score of 572, 10 pins ahead of the closest competitor.

"Honestly, I was very excited to win state; I was lost with words finding out that I was the state individual (champion)," Flanagan, named the Times Record's Athlete of the Week, said. "Being my first year, representing my school was such an opportunity."

Flanagan rolled a 200 in the first game she participated in at state. Then she had identical scores of 186 in her next two games.

The state title was part of Flanagan's devotion toward bowling, which she has really picked up over the past several years.

"Ever since I was 12, I've been traveling in the summer to many states, to bowl against over 3,000 kids," Flanagan said. "Last year, I went to Las Vegas for a national tournament, and Dallas, and I got recognized by many colleges.

"With me bowling in these kind of tournaments, this just doesn't help you with experience, this helps you with your game, and even get you noticed by many colleges."

Flanagan actually picked up the sport of bowling at the age of 4.

Her older sister, Jackie, also bowled, but Jessie also gave credit to her father, Terry Flanagan.

"Some girls are able to have all these coaches that have coached many girls and guys in college that have gone professionally," Jessie Flanagan said. "My dad is the one person who has helped me with my skills, practicing 12-20 games a night.

"I couldn't thank him enough for teaching me and making me think like a very good bowler. I also couldn't thank enough for my mother, Kimberly Flanagan; she has helped me with the support and always cheering me on, making me smile."

Jessie Flanagan expressed plenty of emotions following her state title win last week.

"Overall, I'm so astonished knowing that I won this," she said. "I cried so many times because I had the chance of showing people what I could do, and I'm so glad I had this opportunity.

"Putting in all this work was worth it."

Honorable Mentions

• Alma's Cassidy Cooper recorded 15 points as the Airedalettes prevailed, 39-34, at Greenbrier on Friday.

• Booneville's Blakley Cobb, the school's all-time leading scorer, added to his numbers last week with 10 points in the team's 41-21 win against Fountain Lake in the finals of the District 3A-4 Tournament.

• Central's Amber Black scored 15 points, courtesy of converting five 3-point baskets, to help the Tigers win at Warner, 52-22, in the 2A districts Saturday.

• Senior Jacob Green scored 10 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter Saturday to help Charleston rally past Elkins in the finals of the District 3A-1 West Tournament.

• Alyssa Cummins poured in 19 points to help upstart Clarksville clobber Pottsville, 60-36, in the finals of the District 4A-4 Tournament.

• County Line's Caleb Robberson scored 17 points in the Indians' 64-34 win against the Future School of Fort Smith at the 1A-4 district finals.

• Greenwood's Ally Sockey came up with a steal, which set up the eventual game-winning basket with 14 seconds left in overtime, lifting the Lady Bulldogs to a 46-45 win at Beebe on Friday.

• Heavener's Trace McDaniel had eight points as the Wolves won their 3A district playoff on Saturday, prevailing 48-39 at Pocola.

• Howe's Haydon Hall scored 27 points, 15 of those after halftime, as the Lions claimed their 2A district title on Saturday with a 64-54 win at home against Panama.

• Mountainburg sophomore Sean Irvan hit seven 3-pointers and poured in 27 points Friday to lift the Dragons to a 51-33 win against Hackett in the finals of the District 2A-4 Tournament.

• Muldrow's Mariah Jenkins finished with 10 points as the 4A No. 1 ranked Lady Bulldogs moved to 24-0 by winning their postseason opener, winning districts at Tulsa Central, 65-27.

• Northside's Jersey Wolfenbarger led her team with 28 points as the Lady Bears led from start to finish in a 71-57 win at home against Conway on Feb. 12, solidifying the Lady Bears' hold on first place in the 6A-Central.

• Pocola's Shakyrah Gladness had 13 of her team-high 18 points in the opening half Saturday as the Lady Indians claimed the 3A district title with a 49-37 home win against Heavener.

• Roland's Xavier Robertson tallied 14 points as the Rangers downed Dove Science, 90-42, to win their 3A district title on Saturday.

• Southside's Colby Harger was the individual runner-up at last week's 6A state bowling tournament, rolling a total score of 630, as he helped the Mavericks repeat as state champions, winning the 6A team title.

• Spiro senior Tylor Perry had 26 points, including his 2,000th career point, as the Bulldogs won their 3A district playoff on Friday with a 62-48 win at home against Okmulgee.

• Van Buren's Rylee Ryan had 16 points and made five 3-pointers as the Lady Pointers won their third straight game, beating Springdale Har-Ber on Friday, 53-39.

• Vian's River Simon claimed the 3A-West regional 182-pound weight class title, winning by a major decision in the championship match. Simon improved his season record to 22-1.