FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Baseball team returns home this week after its first road trip of 2019 and will start a 14-game homestand with a single midweek contest against Memphis on Wednesday at Baum-Walker Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

The 12th-ranked Razorbacks (5-1) are coming home after taking two games of a three-game series with the USC Trojans last week, their first road series win since 2017. All three games last week at Dedeaux Field were decided by three runs or less and the Hogs nearly swept the Trojans before succumbing to a 10th-inning walk-off home run in the final game, suffering their first loss of the year.

Memphis (2-4) comes into the game after splitting a doubleheader with Southern Illinois on Sunday. This will be the fifth-straight year that Arkansas and Memphis will meet on the diamond going back to 2015. Arkansas won last year’s contest at AutoZone Park, 8-7, and have won 11 of the last 12 games in the series.

Lefty Patrick Wicklander will make the start for Arkansas (0-1, 6.23 ERA, 6 K, 2 BB) against the Tigers' Danny Denz (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 2 K, 1 BB).

Arkansas went west last week to face USC in a three-game series and came away with its first road series win since 2017. The Hogs won games one and two 6-3 and 8-6, respectively, and nearly swept the Trojans before a 10th-inning walk-off homer thwarted that plan. It was the first road series win for the Hogs since they took 2-of-3 from Alabama in Tuscaloosa in April 2017.

After week one’s weather forced a throwing schedule change for Arkansas’ usual rotation, Cody Scroggins was penciled in to start game one against USC last week. Scroggins stuck out the side in the first inning and totaled two more strikeouts in each of the second and third innings. Only two batters reached base before the fourth inning and before Arkansas went to the bullpen. Both Scroggins’ innings pitched and strikeouts were career highs.

Wednesday will mark the 30th all-time meeting between Arkansas and Memphis dating back to 1964. Last year, the Hogs and Tigers played one game at AutoZone Park in Memphis with Arkansas winning 8-7. Arkansas has won 11 of the last 12 meetings against Memphis and has scored 10 or more runs three times during that streak.