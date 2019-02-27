The Waldron Lady Bulldogs rallied with three runs in the top of the fifth, making that stand in a 5-3 road win at Mena on Tuesday.

Waldron (1-1) also registered 13 hits in the win.

Bayleigh Lipham went 3-for-3 and scored two runs, while Ashton Young was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Rhegan Stanford and Whitney Richmond also went 2-for-4 for Waldron, with Richmond doubling and driving in a run.

Young was also the winning pitcher. She allowed one earned run on four hits over seven innings while striking out four.