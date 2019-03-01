GIRLS — The Lavaca Lady Golden Arrows dropped a 37-20 decision to Riverside on Thursday at the 2A state tournament.

Hope Headley led the Lady Arrows (20-12) with a team-high seven points.

Riverside led 10-0 after one quarter, but the Golden Arrows rallied to within 14-8 at the half.

Earle 66, Mountainburg 47

BOYS — The Mountainburg Dragons dropped a 66-47 decision to Mountainburg on Thursday at the 2A state tournament.

Senior Jacob Ortlieb led the Dragons with 21 points. Sophomores Ethan Gregory and Sean Irvan finished with 12 and nine points, respectively.

The Dragons finish the season 15-14.