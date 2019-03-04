Whitney O'Dell

Sport: Basketball

High School: Southside

College: Arkansas-Monticello

A day to remember. Senior Whitney O'Dell had 19 points on Senior Day on Saturday at Steelman Fieldhouse as the University of Arkansas-Monticello rallied to beat Southern Nazarene, 75-70.

The Blossoms (8-19) finished 7-15 in the Great American Conference.

O'Dell, who had 10 points in last Thursday's 70-57 win over Oklahoma Baptist, finished the regular season by averaging 7.8 points per game. She was 3-for-4 from the 3-point line in Saturday's finale.

Freddy Lee

Sport: Basketball

High School: Clarksville

College: Arkansas Tech

Freddy Lee went out a winner on Saturday.

The former Clarksville standout celebrated Senior Day by hitting 9-of-13 from the 3-point line and pouring in a career-high 30 points in Arkansas Tech's 115-102 win over Southwestern Oklahoma.

The Wonder Boys, 10-16, scored 68 first-half points.

Lee, who was part of the Panthers' 2011-12 state title runs, had six rebounds and five assists in the win. For Lee, it was a big week.

The 5-foot-7 guard had 12 assists in the Wonder Boys' 79-78 win over Northwestern Oklahoma.

Sydney Henson

Sport: Softball

High School: Greenwood

College: Arkansas Tech

Sydney Henson drove in a career-high four runs in Arkansas Tech's 20-2 rout of Southeastern Oklahoma on Saturday.

Henson, who had a career-high 20 RBIs for the Golden Suns in 2018, had a two-run single as part of a four-run first inning. She added another two-run single during Tech's 10-run third inning.

She might have had more had the game not been called after five due to the 10-run mercy rule.

Henson raised her batting average to .254, while the Golden Suns (10-10 overall) evened their Great American Conference record to 4-4.

Victoria Taylor

Sport: Softball

High School: Greenwood

College: Southern Arkansas

Southern Arkansas standout Victoria Taylor set the school record for strikeouts last week in a five-inning no-decision against Harding.

Taylor's fifth inning strikeout of Madison Leggett moved her into elite company.

She now has 498 career strikeouts, eclipsing Krystal Poulin's 497 strikeouts set from 2002-04.

Just a junior, Taylor (5-1) is the school's all-time leader in wins, too, with 56.

The Lady Muleriders (17-3, 8-0) travel to Weatherford, Okla. this week to play Southwestern Oklahoma State.

Megan Rose

Sport: Track

High School: Mansfield

College: Southeastern Oklahoma

Megan Rose has had an immediate impact on her Southeastern Oklahoma State track and field team. The former Mansfield distance runner took home a top eight finish at the Marc Randal Classic on Friday.

Rose, who had a successful cross country campaign last fall, competes in the 1500 meters. She finished seventh (5:18.52) at the meet, hosted by UT-Tyler in Bullard, Texas.



Rose was in a step for step battle with the top five contenders out of 22 runners over the first 300 meters.

The Savage Storm freshman was only 0.08 seconds away from sixth place, and 1.29 seconds away from fifth.

Southeastern Oklahoma State will compete at Central Arkansas on Saturday.

Layton Robinson

Sport: Baseball

High School: Magazine

College: Arkansas Tech

Layton Robinson was pitching in a rocking chair Saturday against Southeastern Oklahoma.

The former Magazine left-hander struck out six, scattered five hits and didn't walk anyone in Arkansas Tech's 6-0 victory.

Robinson, now 2-1 overall, lowered his earned run average to 1.00 while tossing his first career complete game. Opponents are hitting .196 (20-for-101) against the southpaw.

The Wonder Boys (12-8, 7-2) have won 9-of-12.

Alyssa Crase

Sport: Basketball

High School: Greenwood

College: Southern Arkansas

Former Greenwood standout Alyssa Crase went out a winner Saturday.

So did her team.

Crase scored 16 points on 7-10 shooting from the field, making both of her free throws as well, in Southern Arkansas' 73-58 victory over Oklahoma Baptist — the team's first victory in six weeks.

Crase also grabbed eight rebounds and three steals in her 27 minutes on the court.

SAU finished 2018-19 with three wins (3-25) and completed GAC play with a 2-22 record.

Free Throws ...

Jordan West (Van Buren) had 11 points in Harding's regular season finale against Southwestern Oklahoma on Saturday. West averaged 13 points a game over his final six games. ... Megan Hartness (Greenwood) had five points, six rebounds and four assists in the University of Central Oklahoma's 78-62 win over Emporia State. The Bronchos (18-11) play Missouri Southern Wednesday in the first round of the MIAA Tournament. ... Hailey Bunch (Northside) had five points and three assists in Central Baptist College's 86-66 loss to Columbia College last week, her final college game. ... Brttany Branum (Greenwood) had eight points in Henderson State's 67-65 loss to East Central on Saturday. The Reddies face Harding this week at the GAC Tournament. ... Christian Brasher (Southside) scored two runs and had a hit in Central Arkansas' 8-3 win over South Dakota State on Friday. Saturday, he had a triple in the team's 4-0 loss to Missouri. ... Maddie Goodner (Greenwood) had three assists in UCA's 67-65 loss to Abilene Christian on Saturday.