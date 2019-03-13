A pitching duel between Northside and Bryant was decided by the winning pitcher — at the plate.

Gianni Hulett's RBI single with two out in the bottom of the ninth broke a scoreless game and gave Bryant a 1-0 win against the Lady Bears in both teams' 6A-Central opener Tuesday in Bryant.

Hulett went 3-for-4 on offense. She also pitched nine scoreless innings, allowing eight hits and striking out 11.

Northside pitcher Cailin Massey gave up six hits in a complete-game performance. She struck out two.

At the plate for the Lady Bears (4-3, 0-1), Kylie Templemeyer went 2-for-3 and Danessa Teague went 2-for-4.