UAFS split is nonconference, series-opening baseball doubleheader against the Rogers State Hillcats on Friday afternoon at The Diamond Complex in Claremore, Okla.

The Lions won the opening game 4-3 in eight innings but, despite a late comeback attempt, lost the second game 7-5.

UAFS (12-6) and Rogers State (13-7) will play for the series win at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Live statistics and live stream will be available.

Trailing 3-2 going into the bottom of the seventh inning of the opening game, which was scheduled for seven innings, Rogers State tied the game when pinch hitter Seth Gerardy singled through the right side against UAFS starter Javon Rigsby to lead off the inning and later scored on a two-out fielding error to tie the game and force extra innings.

UAFS wasted little time in regaining the lead.

Left fielder Tremarcus Koontz, whose solo home run to lead off the sixth inning gave UAFS a 3-2 lead, drew a walk from Hillcats reliever Sean Robinson.

Koontz moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt by second baseman Evan Jones and, following a wild pitch that allowed him to advance to third and a walk by third baseman Brooks Sunny, scored the game-winning run on a ground out by left fielder Brandan Warner.

That one-run lead was more than enough for Lions reliever Cooper Van Kooten. Van Kooten, who was coming off consecutive successful long-relief appearances, worked around a two-out walk to retire the Hillcats side and earn his second save in as many games.

Rigsby (2-2) earned the win, allowing three runs – two earned – on six hits with five strikeouts and two walks over seven innings. He did not allow an extra-base hit and no Rogers State batter had more than one hit.

Hillcats shortstop Zack Mann was 1 for 2 with one RBI, and third baseman Nick Follett was 1 for 4 with one RBI.

UAFS collected six hits off two of the three Rogers State pitchers. Robinson (0-1), who was the last of the Hillcats pitchers, suffered the loss, allowing one earned run on no hits with two walks.

Koontz was 1 for 3 with a home run and one RBI, first baseman Kyle Love was 2 for 3 to lead the Lions.

One big inning proved to be the difference for the Lions in the second game as the Hillcats scored six runs in the second inning to rally from an early 1-0 deficit and take the lead for good.

The Hillcats sent 10 batters to the plate during the inning and used six hits and a walk to fuel the offensive outburst.

After retiring the Hillcats in order in the bottom of the first inning, Lions starter Christian Goshen got in trouble early in the second, allowing five earned runs on four hits and a walk without recording an out. Van Kooten relieved Goshen after five batters and got the Lions out of the inning, allowing one earned run on two hits with a walk and a strikeout.

Lions reliever Ryan Horn relieved Van Kooten to start the third inning and allowed one earned run on four hits with one walk and one strikeout over four innings of long relief.

UAFS scored its first run on a RBI single by Love in the first inning and added a second run on a on a two-out, solo home run by center fielder Travis Young in the third inning. Young gave the Lions some hope in the top of the seventh, crushing a one-out, three-run home run to cut their deficit to two runs.

Love followed with a single to center field and, one batter later, Koontz reached base on a fielding error. The Lions left the tying runs on base – UAFS left eight runners on base – as Hillcats starter Jackson Simonsgaard struck out designated hitter Trent Powell looking to end the inning.

Simonsgaard (4-0) earned the complete-game win, allowing five earned runs on 10 hits with eight strikeouts and two walks.

Young was 3 for 4 with two home runs and four RBIs, Love was 2 for 4 with one RBI, Koontz was 2 for 4 with a double, Powell was 2 for 3 and Warner was 1 for 3 with a double.

Rogers State collected 10 hits but only one for extra bases. Farris Was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, designated hitter Griffin Keller was 2 for 3 with one RBI, left fielder Brandon Bradshaw was 2 for 3, center fielder Christian Merriwether was 1 for 4 with one RBI, Mann was 1 for 3 with one RBI and right fielder Blake Chiaramonte was 1 for 3 with one RBI.