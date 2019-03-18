BRANCH — When the wind is still, the cows aren't mooing, and pickups aren't topping the hill along Arkansas 23, you can occasionally hear people talking in Paris — the next town over, half a dozen miles as the crow flies to the east of Paycn Reames' house.

You get the same feeling along Arkansas 41, one of those picturesque drives that takes you back. In early summer, when the fields are alive, and the neatly manicured yards with lush green grass and bright pink azaleas are in full bloom, Arkansas 41 becomes one of those long ago Norman Rockwell images you call on from time to time.

The calendar may say March 2019. But reality speaks a far different language.

Church, Sunday dinner, backyard baseball. This is where Pacyn Reames and his cousins, Trent, Justin, Gage, Jaysa and Caleb, honed their athletic skills.

This is life.

"We've played every Sunday for as long as I can remember," Reames said. "We shoot basketball, play backyard football, and we play baseball. We were always outside — that's really how I got interested in all the sports."

Reames is that tough-as-nails guard you hated to play against, a guy with the type of resilience that defines those who represent the ones who represented the rural Class A High School since its first graduating class of 1951.

There are no football homecoming games here; no storied playoff runs.

But that doesn't prevent Reames from daydreaming a little.

"I really haven't thought about it, but I would have tried it (football), definitely," he said. "I like the competition."

The competitive spirit comes naturally for Reames. Doesn't matter if he's attacking the rim, as he did for three seasons for basketball coach Joe Brunson, legging out a triple, or doing chores.

Reames wants to win.

"I don't like being second; I want to be first," he said. "My parents (Stacy and Tracy) were always hard on me, and I asked them to be hard on me. They taught me to work hard, no matter if you shovel dirt for a living.

"They didn't care what I did, they just wanted the best for me, and I'm taking that attitude for myself."

Reames approaches switching sports, launching 3-pointers one week and swinging for the fences the next, like he does shoveling dirt.

"You can say basketball and baseball are polar opposites; they're indoor and outdoor sports," he said. "The weather affects baseball and it doesn't basketball. The way you train is different, too.

"To me, it seems to be a lot different."

The youngest of four kids (older brothers Tyler and Colton and older sister Meleah Reames Mendez), Reames and his County Line teammates give calling teammates "family" a whole new meaning.

"Pacyn is cousins with Justin, Trent, Jaysa and Gage Gattis, all good athletes," said baseball coach, girls basketball coach, and full-time philosopher Ryan Casalman. "He (Reames) has a 3.9 GPA. All of his aunts and uncles were good athletes here at County Line.

"His uncle (Taylor Gattis) is our superintendent."

"My coaches, they mean a lot to me," Reames said. "Coach Cas, he takes the friendly side of coaching, but he's been able to mold me into a man.

"Coach (Brunson), he's a little more reserved than coach Cas."

Animal science

You can't actually hear people chatting it up outside the Grapevine Restaurant along East Walnut Street in nearby Paris.

But the country life along Arkansas 23, where Reames was reared on a small farm, is a little slice of heaven Reames couldn't imagine being without.

That and his animals.

"I'd like to major in animal science and play baseball at Arkansas Tech," Reames said. "I've been around them my whole life; it kind of seems what life is leading me toward.

"I can't seem to get around it, but I enjoy it a lot."

Hot start

It's hard to imagine Reames being as good at baseball as he is basketball. On any given night, the kid who wore in the No. 24 Indians basketball jersey was capable of lighting up opponents — either from behind the 3-point line or from driving to the rack.

But baseball? This may be Reames' ticket in college.

Last season, the Indians' star hit .586 (34-for-58) with 11 doubles.

He's currently batting .818 (9-for-11), and he and Caleb Robberson and Tyler Dugger have accounted for the Indians' three wins.

Wearing the No. 10 jersey means doing right by those cheering him on.

"I really take pride in it," he said. "Our community is a big sports-based community. I like to serve; I like to make people happy.

"It shows a sense of pride that I can be the best for them."

Late last month, as the yellow grass along the baseball field slowly began to turn green, County Line threw a party County Line style, hosting the regional basketball tournament.

There was plenty of cheering. And plenty of home cooking, too, as part of a hospitality spread for the ages.

"The community is great," Reames said. "You have a lot of support backing you up. Knowing everybody, it helps us with the chemistry.

"There's nothing quite like it."

The end

It's coming. The Indians' last basketball game, a loss to eventual state champion Izzard County, might have spoiled the moment. But not the season.

At some point, the Indians' baseball season will be over as well.

"It's very sad," Reames said. "I've attached myself to sports since I was in kindergarten. I don't want to give it up yet."

He and his teammates know it's a reality, though.

"We've talked about it some," Reames said. "We've exceeded a lot of expectations this year. We're proud of the season."