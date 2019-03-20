UAFS senior Tucker Tovar shot par on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff on Tuesday to win the Rogers State Hillcat Spring Invitational at Bailey Ranch Golf Club in Owasso, Okla.

Tovar’s performance helped lead the Lions to a fifth-place finish in the 11-team, two-day event. UAFS shot a 37-over 889 (296-289-304) and finished 10 strokes behind tournament host and fellow Heartland Conference member Rogers State.

The Hillcats shot a 27-over 879 (297-294-288) to win the event by two strokes over Heartland Conference member Lubbock Christian, which shot a 29-over 881 (292-294-295). Heartland Conference members Texas A&M International (884) and St. Edward’s (886) were third and fourth, respectively.

Texas A&M-Commerce was sixth (897), followed by UT Permian Basin (909), Christian Brothers (911), Missouri Southern State (918), Fort Lewis College (947) and Fort Hays State (981).

Tovar finished regulation play tied for first place with Texas A&M International’s Parker Holekamp with each shooting a 2-over par 215. Tovar, which led going into the final round, shot rounds of 71-69-75, while Holekamp, which was second going into the final round, shot rounds of 67-74-74.

UAFS freshman Robert Garcia shot an 8-over 221 (71-73-77) and finished tied for seventh, sophomore Parker Jennings shot a 12-over 225 (78-70-77) and finished tied for 17th, senior Jakeb Mikel shot a 16-over 229 (77-77-75) and finished tied for 30th, freshman Nathan Munday shot a 25-over 238 (79-79-80) and finished tied for 44th and sophomore Jeremy Bates shot a 28-over 241 (77-78-86) and finished 47th.

Rodriguez leads Lady Lions

UAFS junior Alejandra Rodriguez shot a 13-over-par 157 to lead the Lady Lions golf team to a fourth-place finish Tuesday in the Rogers State Hillcat Spring Invitational at Bailey Ranch Golf Club in Owasso, Okla.

The Lady Lions shot a 72-over 648 (329-319) over the two-day, 12-team event and finished 35 strokes behind event winner and fellow Heartland Conference member Oklahoma Christian, which shot a 37-over 613 (309-304).

Fellow Heartland Conference Members Newman and host Rogers State finished third and fourth, respectively. Newman shot a 51-over 627 (308-319), and Rogers State shot a 67-over 643 (310-333).

Texas A&M-Commerce (651) was fifth, followed by Angelo State (654), Heartland Conference member Lubbock Christian (698), Christian Brothers (706), Heartland Conference member Texas A&M International (715), UT Permian Basin (723), Fort Lewis (728) and Missouri Southern (819).

Rodriguez shot rounds of 82-75 and finished tied for sixth. Junior Tyler Morrison shot a 16-over 160 (82-78) and finished tied for 13th, sophomore Mallery Horn shot a 21-over 165 (84-81), freshman Emily Martin shot a 24-over 168 (81-87) and finished tied for 24th and sophomore Katelyn Parker shot a 25-over 169 (84-85).

Oklahoma Christian’s Kate Goodwin shot a 4-over 148 (74-74) to win the event by three strokes over teammate Abigail Rigsby.