The Hounds hosted Bald Knob on Monday, April 1st at George Kell Park. The Hounds took the lead late in the game for a narrow 4-3 victory over the Bulldogs. The Hounds were down 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Bubba Driver singled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs.

Cash Forrester led the Greyhounds to victory on the hill. Forrester went seven innings, allowing three runs on five hits, striking out nine and walking one.

Greyhounds racked up eight hits in the game with multiple hits from Lucky Loftis and Julius Clark. The Hounds did not commit a single error in the field. Will Keedy had the most chances in the field with ten.

Following a Tuesday wasted trip to Palestine-Wheatley due to lack of umpires, the Hounds travelled to Batesville to take on the 5A Pioneers on Friday, April 5th. The Hounds let the game slip away early and never recovered, resulting in a 16-1 loss. The Greyhounds struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Batesville, giving up 16 runs. Batesville scored eight runs in the fourth inning. Chris Reynolds toed the rubber for Greyhounds. He allowed five hits and eight runs over two innings, striking out two. Julius Clark and Lucky Loftis entered the game from the bullpen, throwing one and one-third innings and two-thirds of an inning respectively. Greyhounds racked up seven hits in the game. Cash Forrester, Loftis, and Clark all managed multiple hits for Greyhounds.