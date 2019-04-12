OZARK — Caleb Robberson wasn't able to pitch around a couple of second inning mistakes Thursday against hot-hitting Ozark.

And the Hillbillies made him pay.

Ozark scored seven runs in the final two innings and coasted to a 13-3 six-inning victory, handing the Indians their first defeat of the season.

Ozark (12-7) has scored 57 runs over its last six games, five of them wins.

"We've worked a lot on our approach at the plate," Ozark coach Brett Stone said. "We've been working on our two-strike approach; we've been striking out too much earlier in the year. We've improved on that lately, and we're forcing people to get us out.

"We scored 18 runs Tuesday against Clarksville and 13 today."

County Line coach Ryan Casleman wasn't too unhappy despite the team's first loss since last May. He hopes a tougher schedule between now and late April will prep his team for the regional tournament.

"We've done that on purpose," he said. "We're going to Ozark today, Monday we come back with Clarksville, and Tuesday we have Lavaca. And the week of district, we're going to go up and play Greenland."

County Line starter Caleb Robberson had his moments.

After allowing an unearned run to open the game, he was unable to navigate through a tumultuous second inning.

Jaxson Harris hit a leadoff single just out shortstop Pacyn Reames' reach, Robberson plunked Ethan Dorrough, and then he watched helplessly as Ty Williams hit a dribbler in front of the plate that died in the lush green grass between home and first base.

A passed ball scored Harris, Hayden Sanders' RBI grounder brought home Dorrough, and when Eddie Graham hit a rocket off the left field wall for an RBI double, the Hillbillies' lead was suddenly 4-1.

Graham then raced home on Duke Walker's RBI grounder to make it 5-1.

"That was the downfall," Casleman said. "We were still kind of in the game at that point. (But) he still kind of kept us in it; we hung around and cut it to 5-3.

"But we're not going to burn him; he got to 93 pitches and that was going to be it"

Robberson, who threw 65 pitches while no-hitting Magazine last Saturday, saw his record drop to 3-1.

The Indians (10-1) tied the game on Reames' leadoff homer to open the second — a towering blast off winner Greg Patton that cut a swath through the cool afternoon breeze without any problem.

Patton was strong for the most part, though, save a bit of wildness and some tough luck in the fourth.

After loading the bases with nobody out, County Line's Wyatt Lowrey dumped a flair over the head of first baseman Andrew Hopper for a two-run single to cut Ozark's lead to 5-3.

Graham's sacrifice fly gave Ozark a 6-3 lead, and Sebastian Ross hit a two-run single to cap a four-run fifth.

Harris drew a bases loaded walk for the 11th run, and Dorrough's two-run double sent everyone home early.

Danville 6, Lavaca 2

The Danville Little John's slowed down the charging Lavaca Golden Arrows on Thursday.

Dalton Reagan hit a three-run homer to cap a four-run sixth inning as the Little Johns handed the Golden Arrows a 6-2 loss in conference play.

Jimmy Hall had three hits to lead the Golden Arrows (7-3). He was a also saddled with the loss, allowing one earned run and striking out eight.

Dylan Ellison walked and Colby Clunn reached an error to open the Lavaca seventh. Both scored on RBI grounders.