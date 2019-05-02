Former Van Buren Lady Pointer basketball player Kayleigh Evans signed to play at Drury University in a ceremony Wednesday at Clair Bates Arena.

Evans signed with Drury, based in Springfield, Mo., and reached the NCAA Division II semifinals this past season.

"The campus, it's absolutely beautiful so at first sight it felt like a good fit, but also the faculty, they truly care about students and helping them out whenever we need it, which is comforting," Evans said. "(The Drury coaches) have been so kind and caring through the whole process; I know I'll be taken care of up there and that they want me to succeed not only while I play but after college, too.

"All they expect is for me to work hard, be a great teammate, stay focused in school and represent my team well. And that's exactly what I plan on doing, and I'm beyond joyful for this opportunity I have."

She was part of a Lady Pointer team that played in the state tournament in Evans' three years, and as a senior, Evans averaged nine points, six rebounds and two blocks per game.

"I'm a little nervous, but I'm ready to start my future and work at a career I want while still being able to keep playing the game I fell in love with as a little girl," Evans said.

Rice signs

Southside keeper Melanie Rice has signed a letter of intent to play soccer with Northeastern State University.

Rice, who also kicked for the football team and started on the basketball team, said she's excited about the opportunity of playing at the next level.

"I was recruited as a keeper," she said. "I played for RVFC 00 Premier. I’m looking forward to the challenge of playing at the collegiate level and extremely excited to begin this next chapter in my life."

Rice has done a little of everything for the Mavericks. Hit hard by 2018 graduation losses, the team is currently just 2-11 in the 6A-Central. Youth and injuries have been a huge factor.

Because of her strong leg, Rice has also gotten into the scoring column this year on penalty kicks.

Southside will conclude the regular season Friday at home against Northside.