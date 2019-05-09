The Poteau Pirates will have to wait an extra day to get things going at the 4A state baseball tournament.

Due to heavy rain on Wednesday, the 4A state tournament has been pushed back to Friday, with the semifinals and championship game both now to be played on Saturday.

All the games, including Saturday's championship game, will now be played at Edmond North High School. Originally, the quarterfinals and semifinals were to have been played at Edmond Santa Fe, with the championship game at Oklahoma City, but now all the games will be at Edmond.

Poteau will face Newcastle in the opening round at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Edmond North.

The rest of the opening-round schedule Friday is as follows: Berryhill against Blanchard at 11 a.m.; Harrah against Grove at 1:30 p.m.; and Verdigris taking on Kingfisher at 4 p.m.

Should Poteau win on Friday, the Pirates will play at 1:30 p.m. Saturday against the winner between Harrah and Grove in the semifinals. The winner of that game will then play at 4 p.m. on Saturday for the 4A state championship.

The Pirates are making their fourth straight trip to the 4A state tourney, but they are seeking their first state tournament win in that span. Poteau clinched its latest trip to state with a win in the regional title game Saturday at home against Stilwell.