The Old Fort Days Rodeo is still a week away. But that doesn't mean Kay Rodgers Park hasn't already been a beehive of activity this week.

The Old Fort Days Barrel Futurity and Super Derby wraps up today.

This marks the 86th year for the OFDR. This year's event figures to be bigger than ever.

This year's futurity and Derby Barrel Futurity has been billed as the world's richest event of its kind.

There is an estimated $50,000 first play ticket for the 2019 2-D Long Go Bonus Payout. The overall purse is estimated at $350,000.

Native East Texan and renowned rodeo announcer Mike Mathis returns to the OFDR for his eighth year as the event's announcer.

Beginning with the Old Fort Days Rodeo parade, slated for May 27 at 10 a.m. and winding from downtown to Kay Rodgers Park, things will officially kick off with the Muttin' Bustin' Qualifying event that evening.

The final day of the OFDR is slated for June 1.