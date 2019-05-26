GREENWOOD — Quarterback Jace Presley calmly surveyed the field and fired a strike down the middle to Peyton Carter for a big gain.

For the Greenwood Bulldogs, winners of the last two Class 6A state championships and nine in all, it was business as usual on Thursday night as they wrapped up sanctioned spring practices with their annual intra-squad scrimmage game.

“We made some plays throwing the football,” said Greenwood head coach Rick Jones, who begins his 31st year as a head coach with the last 16 of those at Greenwood. “Defensively, we moved around well, sort of like I expected them to. We don’t do a lot of live tackling in practice so there’s always an adjustment period when you first go out there.”

Presley, who will be a senior, along with juniors L.D. Richmond and Coleton Payton took all of the snaps at quarterback for the Bulldogs on Thursday.

“I think those three guys will be able to be efficient throwing the ball,” Jones said. “Jace has a good arm, he made good decisions and took care of the ball. He found open guys. I was really proud of him. He stayed in the pocket, and we didn’t have a clean pocket for him all night.”

Presley guided the first-team offense to scores on their first two drives, hitting Lazaro Angel for a 5-yard touchdown pass across the middle to cap a seven-play drive to open the scrimmage and then hit Caden Brown for a 4-yard touchdown pass.

"Jace stayed in the pocket and threw well under pressure,” Jones said. “Peyton Carter made some nice catches, Laz made some nice catches. The first drive, we just lined it up and went.”

The 6-4 Presley also threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Angel on fourth-and-17, and then capped the first half of the scrimmage with a touchdown pass to Hunter Wilkinson.

Carter, also at 6-4, will be an imposing target in Greenwood’s passing game, which featured several deep throws on Thursday.

“That was fun,” Jones said. “It’s going to be fun to watch him. I think if he continues to work hard over the summertime, he can be a force for us next year.”

Carter snagged catches of 61, 32 and 30 yards.

“We made some good plays in our passing game,” Jones said. “We have to protect better and we have to do a better job up front of running the football. The offensive line, we’ve got to get a lot better.”

The Bulldogs’ first-team offense suffered eight sacks in the opening half of the scrimmage albeit either touch sacks or timed sacks.

“The defense, I think we’ll be okay,” Jones said. ‘We’re a little bit light up front. We play some of these teams that want to pound the ball at us, that may be problematic.”

Returning starters Treyton Dawson and Nathan Nethers did not play in the scrimmage. Dawson won’t be back until near the first of the season in September. Nethers should be back next week.

Dawson is the team’s top returning receiver with 58 catches for 851 yards and seven touchdowns.

Nethers is the Bulldogs’ most experienced returning offensive lineman. He started eight games last year, including all three in the playoffs, at right tackle. Other than that, Kevin Douglas with four starts and Traven Nichols with one start are the only other linemen with varsity experience.

Thursday night, Christian Brown, Braden Stein and Easton Erwin were also among those that worked on the offensive line in the scrimmage with the first-team offense.

Defensively, Coleton Erwin is the lone returner up front that started in the Class 6A championship game. Leighton Johnson does have experience. Beau Asher and Tayshaun Leader also worked up front in spring practices.

In the back seven, only linebacker Travis Cox and safety Logan Workman are back.

Greenwood will host a four-team team camp on Wednesday at 4 p.m. along with Pulaski Academy, Northside and Fayetteville.

“We usually have six teams, but our guys need more reps anyway,” Jones said. “We’ve got a lot left to do.”

The Bulldogs will also participate in a team camp at Ouachita Baptist University on June 5.

“There will be some southern Arkansas teams there,” Jones said. “We’ll get a little different look than the teams up here.”

Greenwood will host Fayetteville in a pre-season scrimmage on August 22 before opening the season on Sept. 6 at home against Northside. The Bulldogs will open 6A-West play on Sept. 27 at renovated Scott Field against Little Rock Hall.