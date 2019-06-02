Nobody knew Stephen Piscotty would some day bear the colors of one of Alan Swaim's lifelong obsession, the St. Louis Cardinals.

Back in 2004, as Van Buren's beautiful Field of Dreams was celebrating its 11th birthday, a 13-year-old California kid made his way toward the batters box. His name was Stephen Piscotty.

Eleven years later, Swaim and others fretted over the great flood of 2015. Water covered the service road that looped around Iverson Riggs' baseball field, home of the Van Buren Pointers.

Soon, it covered the Bermuda grass in the outfield, too.

But 2015, compared with 2019, is like comparing apples to oranges.

The swelling of Arkansas River, something meteorologists feared a month ago, hit eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas hard last week when the rising waters flooded streets and homes.

Water completely covered the Field of Dreams Sports Complex, too.

"We knew there was a chance of flooding, and we had had flooding out there before," Swaim said. "But, you know, we've had 300-year floods in the last four years, so I think we can take these terms, 'The 100 year flood' and throw them away."

"To me, this is just so sad."

Swaim, who headed up the complex — its 11 baseball fields and three softball fields covering 68 acres in a cove next to Lee Creek — for 17 years, doesn't believe the complex will survive once floodwaters begin to recede.

"What's sad is, when the water recedes, we're going to find dead deer, we're going to find dead fish, we're going to find dead varmints, and we're going to find a lot of live snakes," Swaim said. "It's really ugly. It just breaks my heart."

Paul Dunn, who oversees the complex, said last week little league teams have moved what's left of their 2019 season to the Diamond Center off Kibler Road.

"The Diamond Center offered very generously to move the league out there," Dunn said. "Thank goodness we can finish the season at the Diamond Center."

But the future of the park? Once the water recedes, Swaim doesn't believe any of the grass will survive. Dunn is only slightly more optimistic.

"To me, it's frustrating because it's (flood) lasting so long," Dunn said. "You want to get back in and try to get things repairable. To me, the waiting is the worst part."

Drone coverage

This past week, Dunn said, Van Buren officials launched drones over the area to get a better understanding of just how bad it was.



"As far as damage, we have no idea what we're going to see when we get back in there," Dunn said. "I'm not even sure when that's going to be. We've flown some drones over it. We have some great pictures of the flood.

"It's the worst (flood) we've ever had."

"Some of the light poles can be salvaged, maybe," Swaim said. "The water is already at the bottom of the scoreboards, and those are four brand new scoreboards."

What's next?

Sitting in the cement bleachers underneath an overhang roof, bringing shade on those hot summer nights, the view beyond Riggs Field is spectacular. Homes along River Ridge Road serve as a backdrop. In the distance, the sound of a fisherman's boat speeding past on Lee Creek is as soothing as the summer cicadas.

Now, it's under water.

"The facility's had a great run; it's had a very successful 25-year run," Swaim said. "We've done some wonderful things out there; we've hosted four Babe Ruth World Series. There are great memories out there, but in my opinion, it's time for us to talk about moving to higher ground."

The Van Buren Boys & Girls Club and Van Buren High School teams used the facility.

"I was answering a text (this week) from a gentleman in California, whose son was a bat boy here during one our World Series," Swaim said. "He was expressing his sympathy over the situation."

A history

"When we built it out there, it was just farmland," Swaim said. "We got a good price. I think we paid something like $45,000 for 67 acres, which back in those days was a good price."

The complex came together, Swaim said, thanks to a lot of hard work.

"So many people donate to the facility, and so people gave their time and efforts to the facility," Swaim said. "We'll always take those memories with us, but all good things must end. In my opinion, it's time for us to discuss higher ground."