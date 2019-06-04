On Monday night, the University of Oklahoma softball team began its quest to continue one of the best dynasties of this still-new century.

Should the Sooners win the national championship either Tuesday or Wednesday at the Women's College World Series, it would give them their third title in the past four seasons along with the fourth championship since 2013. Plus, it means a fifth national title for the program since 2000.

All of these national titles have been under the tutelage of one coach, Patty Gasso.

Since taking over the Sooners in 1995, Gasso has accumulated more than 1,200 wins and 13 appearances in the WCWS, including this season. She has also won 12 regular-season conference and six regular-season conference tournament championships.

That's some pretty lofty numbers right there.

And should the Sooners finish off UCLA this week for another national title, is it time to place Gasso on the list of the all-time great college coaches, and not just for softball?

You have your iconic and legendary college coaches in your other sports.

In college football, you have Knute Rockne, Bear Bryant, Eddie Robinson, Bud Wilkinson and now, Nick Saban.

In men's college basketball, you have John Wooden, Adolph Rupp and obviously these days, Mike Krzyzewski.

When you think of great women's college basketball coaches, Pat Summitt and Geno Auriemma are usually the first two that come to mind.

Arguably the premier college baseball coach of all time was USC's Rod Dedeaux, though you can also make a case for LSU's Skip Bertman. In women's soccer, you have North Carolina's Anson Dorrance. Without a doubt, Arkansas' John McDonnell has to be considered the greatest coach ever in collegiate track and field as well as cross country.

In wrestling, the names that come to mind includes former Iowa coach Dan Gable and current Oklahoma State coach John Smith.

But what about softball? Who's considered the cream of the crop among coaches in that sport?

There's two still active Division I coaches who have amassed more than 1,500 wins, Michigan's Carol Hutchins and Arizona's Mike Candrea.

Hutchins has won 1,571 career games, 1,548 of those at Michigan, where she has coached since 1985. No other Michigan coach has won that many games.

She has led the Wolverines to 19 Big Ten conference championships and 12 trips to the WCWS. Ironically, Hutchins' first trip to the WCWS came in 1995, Gasso's first season at OU. Hutchins also won the WCWS in 2005 and was the runner-up 10 years later.

Candrea took over at Arizona prior to the 1986 season and has won 1,611 games since. He has had 22 trips to the WCWS, including this year, and has won eight national championships, though his last came in 2007.

Certainly with another national title, Gasso can cement her legacy as one of the sport's all-time greatest coaches and she should be right up there on the Mount Rushmore of softball coaches, if she's not already.

And of course, in this day and age of college softball's rising popularity, going beyond being primarily a sport dominated by West Coast squads to where teams like Minnesota can make the WCWS and the expanded media coverage, Gasso has been part of that revolution.

But believe it or not, even if Gasso leads the Sooners to another national title this week, here's another astounding fact: Gasso still doesn't have the most wins and national titles by a coach in the state of Oklahoma.

That honor goes to Phil McSpadden, who has been the coach at Oklahoma City University since 1988.

McSpadden has the most wins by any college softball coach at all levels, with 1,723 to his credit. He also has an .819 winning percentage.

In addition, he has guided the Oklahoma City Stars to 10 NAIA national championships, the first coming in 1994 and the most recent coming in 2017. The Stars also finished as the runner-up at the recent NAIA World Series in Springfield, Missouri.

So there's still wins and titles for Gasso, already one of the greatest softball coaches ever in the country, to chase within the boundaries of the state of Oklahoma.