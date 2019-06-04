The Fort Smith Sportsman aren't where coach Trey Prieur expects them to be a month from now.

But he knows the team's 4-0 start to the summer isn't bad, either.

The Sportsman rallied late Sunday night for a 7-4 win over Sheridan at the Pirates Invitational at Arkansas Tech.

"It was a good weekend," Prieur said. "Not knowing each other yet, and missing practice time because of all the rain and the flooding, to have a good opening weekend like that was pretty fun."

Fort Smith rallied to win its first two games of the season. Sunday, they beat Russellville, 10-5, to reach the championship.

Beating Sheridan was extra sweet, Prieur said.

"They just won the 5A state title and they were knocked out in the semifinals of the state tournament last year," he said.

The team may not be familiar with one another, but that hasn't stopped them from hitting. Poteau's Bryson Myers picked up where he left off in the spring. He was 10-for-15 in the four-game tournament sweep, driving in eight runs and scoring six others.

Ryan Daggs (Greenwood) and Pacyn Reames (County Line) enjoyed a banner weekend as well. Daggs, who is coming off a monster freshman season at College of the Ozarks (Mo.), was 7-for-13 with six runs batted in over the weekend.

Reames went 7-for-14.

"We had 12 extra base hits in four games," Prieur said. "We pitched well, too. We had 11 guys who saw action on the mound. We have to cut down on the walks, but a lot of those guys haven't pitched in live action in a few weeks."

Fort Smith travels to Bryant today. The Sportsman play their first home game at UAFS later this month (June 26).

The team has a heavy road schedule this year because of the renovation taking place at Hunt's Park.

"We had two walk-off wins in our first two games; that was pretty exciting," Prieur said. "Sunday against Sheridan, we left a lot of people on base early, but we stayed with it. We had a big fourth inning and were able to scratch out a couple of more runs across."

Standout Colton Sagely (Greenwood) drew a bases loaded walk for the first run, and Myers followed with a two-run single.

Daggs capped the big inning with a two-run double and the Sportsman never trailed.