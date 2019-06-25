Two of my favorite passions are running races (specifically half-marathons) and going to baseball games.

Last week while on vacation, I was able to do both.

My wife and I have two big goals: To run half-marathons in all 50 states and to go to all 30 current Major League Baseball parks.

We've completed 46 states now after running in Delaware and New Jersey, which was amidst a constant rain.

It's taken both of us a while to hit up a vast majority of the MLB parks, but we're halfway there after going to five parks on the East Coast. For me personally, I've been to 19 parks now with park number 20, Atlanta's still relatively new SunTrust Park, coming on the horizon.

The five parks we went to last week represent for the most part the new breed of ballparks. Those were in Baltimore, Toronto, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Washington; East Coast hardball at its finest.

All five of those ball clubs have been in their current park within the past 30 years. Each team previously played its home games at stadiums that were shared with football.

Baltimore's Oriole Park at Camden Yards is considered the park that began the trend of teams favoring "retro-style" structures with all of the modern amenities. It was a park I had so been looking forward to attending.

Camden Yards certainly didn't disappoint. Finished in 1992, the park still doesn't show its age. It's a good place to take in a ballgame.

While it was a thrill to stare at the iconic warehouse directly behind right field, it was also great to see a lot of buildings that comprise the Baltimore skyline. And for an extra bonus, just a few blocks away from the park was Babe Ruth's birthplace, which has now been converted into a museum.

The oldest of the five parks we visited was Toronto's Rogers Centre, which opened up 30 years ago as the SkyDome. At the time, SkyDome was considered a technological marvel, with an innovative retractable roof and a built-in conglomerate of restaurants and even a hotel.

When we got there, the roof was wide open and it was a perfect night for baseball. There was even a bit of a chill in the air, and I almost regretted not taking a hoodie with me.

While Rogers Centre does show a bit of age, the Blue Jays have done a great job upgrading their technology and sound systems. And with the roof open, I was able to gaze in awe at the massive CN Tower located just beyond the first-base line.

Though Camden Yards was great, perhaps my favorite place on the trip was the Pittsburgh Pirates' PNC Park. It's considered arguably the best park in the majors and with one look, I can see why.

There's a lot of good seats all around the park, a big scoreboard in left field and even a scoreboard at the base of the right field fence that's just as imposing. And then the views beyond the outfield of the Pittsburgh skyline, the Allegheny River and the bridges over the river. ... Wow.

Philadelphia was next and Citizens Bank Park, which has been around for 15 years. We got there on a big night, as former Phillies' second baseman Chase Utley was being honored in a pregame ceremony in which he got his number retired.

You can see the downtown skyline from the park, but unlike Pittsburgh, the Philly skyline is off in the distance as the park is located several miles from downtown. But I think it still works well, especially with the fact that the park is just off Interstate 95 as part of a complex that includes the Eagles' stadium and the arena the 76ers and Flyers both call home.

And if you're looking for a food fix, there is an abundance of restaurants in the outfield. We tried a pulled pork sandwich from Bull's BBQ, named after former Phillie slugger Greg "The Bull" Luzinski. It may not have been a Philly cheesesteak, but it was very good.

The last park was Washington, with its Nationals Park the newest of the five. It's easily accessible via the Metro underground train.

Usually home plate is a regular entrance to a ballpark, but at Nationals Park, we came in from a gate behind center field and it's a pretty popular gathering place.

While you see some good views from the park, it's not exactly Pittsburgh.

You see a pair of big parking garages and a few high-rise apartment buildings, at least from where we were sitting. It's still a good place to see a game, though. And be sure and catch the iconic Presidents' Race along the way (for the record, the guy wearing the huge Abe Lincoln head won the night we were there).

If I had to choose the best of the five parks we visited, I would rank Pittsburgh first, followed by Baltimore. But we had a good experience at all five places.

And it gives us more incentive to try and finish up one big goal, to see the rest of the MLB parks. We are set to wrap up our half-marathon goal on the West Coast, which is where most of the parks I have yet to see are located, so another marathon of visiting parks will be in order.