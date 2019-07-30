Several of the key volleyball players Booneville will be counting on this upcoming season have been playing other sports the past few months.

However, in their absence, it has given Ladycat coach Janice West a chance this off-season to evaluate the players who strictly play volleyball, including a promising group of sophomores.

"The off-season has gone well so far," West said. "We have been able to work with the sophomores (which West added comprises half of the team) more this year than in the past.

"We have missed some key players due to their being in multiple sports, but that gave us an opportunity to orientate new players."

West also mentioned there were some players who were able to have their development process rapidly accelerated in the off-season.

"There have been no real surprises," West said. "A few players have progressed a little faster than I expected. It is nice to see players mature and become strong competitors for key positions."

Booneville, which went 14-16-3 a season ago and narrowly missed the 3A State Tournament, returns two starters in junior outside hitter Brooklyn Zarlingo and senior outside hitter Keara Ross, who are among the players who have been involved in other sports.

Zarlingo recorded 131 kills and 321 digs a season ago, while Ross finished with 92 kills and 331 digs.

"Both (Zarlingo and Ross) were in track and softball in the spring but still have improved in their volleyball skills," West said. "Half the team is sophomores, so we have pushed them to have a really good off-season as several will move into key positions."

Other returning players expected to contribute include senior outside hitter/setter Stevey Harrower, junior middle blocker Alivia Yeakley, junior defensive specialist Emily Nelson and junior utility player Raven McCubbin.

Then there's the aforementioned sophomore class. Of the 21 players on the current roster, 11 are sophomores, and some of them may be counted on from the get-go.

"I’m looking forward to seeing the girls come together as a team," West said. "I am anxious for the sophomores to be playing at a higher level by district tournament. Seeing a player mature in her playing level is a pleasure of any coach."

West added chemistry will be important for her squad in the weeks leading up to the season opener, and especially competing in a rugged 3A-West Conference which includes four-time defending state champion Paris, defending 3A quarterfinalist Charleston and solid teams like Mansfield.

"We are looking to have continuity among the team and to perfect skills into game situations," West said.

What also helped the Ladycats in West's viewpoint was their performance in a recent team camp at Branson, Missouri.

"We competed with schools ranging from our size to the equivalent of 6A," West said. "We competed well with all, and I came back with a long list of situations to help us become stronger.

"We just completed three days with UAFS head coach Jane Sargent, who always challenges the girls to perfect the basics. With school starting two weeks before our first match, it gives us more time to work before our season opener."

Booneville opens the season on Aug. 26 with a road match at Atkins. The Ladycats then have their home opener the following day, Aug. 27, as they welcome Jessieville.