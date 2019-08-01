FAYETTEVILLE — “Eliminate the middleman,” some peddling services on TV say cavalierly.

But extolling the middlemen seems Barry Lunney’s credo as the Arkansas Razorbacks' tight ends coach.

Between the esteemed presence of senior Mackey Award candidate Cheyenne “C.J.” O’Grady of Fayetteville and Hudson Henry, the projected freshman phenom from Little Rock and Pulaski Academy and brother of current Los Angeles Chargers and former Razorbacks Mackey Award winning tight end Hunter Henry, fits the crux of what he coaches, Lunney asserts.

“Everybody wants to talk about C.J. and Hudson,” Lunney said. “Well, it’s the guys in the middle that makes this thing go.”

Those “guys in the middle” include fourth-year junior 2-year letterman Grayson Gunter from Madison, Miss.; Chase Harrell, the second-year Kansas graduate transfer moved last spring from receiver to tight end, and Blake Kern, a junior walk-on letterman from Lamar.

Hudson Henry has huge hype.

Arkansas Coach Chad Morris didn’t minimize it.

“I feel like he’s going to come in and make a major impact watching him and the success that he’s had,” Morris said upon Henry’s February signing.

The fact remains Henry hasn’t practiced an official college play heading into Friday’s opening of preseason drills.

O’Grady, 6-5, 256, combines the size and speed to do amazing things. Last year, he led the Hogs in catches, and touchdown catches, 30 and six, and netted 400 yards receiving.

He’s also logged a history of inconsistency and maturity issues. Those periodically landed him in the doghouse of former Coach Bret Bielema and under Morris last year.

“We want C.J. at his best,” Lunney said. “But if he doesn’t want to be his best we have guys that can come right in and we’re going to put him off to the side. So these guys are going to make him the best because we’ve got competition.”

Even if O’Grady plays his best and Henry lives up to the hype, Lunney needs those middlemen. Tight ends are such a multiple part of this offense and special teams.

Lunney likens Harrell, a 6-4, 215-pound receiver upon transferring last year from the University of Kansas but now listed at 249 pounds, to A.J. Derby, the Bielema recruited quarterback switched to tight end under Lunney and blossoming to play tight end in the NFL.

“This reminds me in great detail of when A.J. transitioned,” Lunney said of last spring’s move and summer’s weight room bulking up. “When you saw A.J. transition it was like, yeah!’ Chase Harrell — he’s found his home. I’m not putting him up in the Mackey Award Hall of Fame. That’s way premature. He’s got to go out and put into action what he’s worked on. But we saw some things in the spring that were really encouraging.”

Gunter played as a 2016 freshman reserve, redshirted in 2017 because of injury then last year caught 4 passes for 51 yards and a touchdown behind O’Grady and since graduated tight end Austin Cantrell.

“Grayson Gunter has played a lot of football,” Lunney said. “Really gifted. He can fly for 245 pounds.”

Cantrell, a capable receiver (8 catches for 119 yards) assumes the dirty work role as best tight end blocker.

Kern, 6-4, 256, becomes Cantrell’s heir apparent.

“Blake Kern is probably our best blocker,” Lunney said. “So it’s the guys in the middle who are going to set the metric on where our unit’s performing.”

Since Bielema’s run-oriented offense stockpiled tight ends like survivalists stockpile rations, tight ends were portrayed by rival recruiters as nearing extinct with the spread offense Morris brought from SMU.

“All that stuff was just nonsense to begin with,” Lunney said.

Lunney said Morris and offensive coordinator Joe Craddock inherited scant tight end talent at SMU but utilized them when Morris was the coordinator and Craddock a grad assistant for Dabo Swinney at Clemson.

O’Grady’s 30 catches last year and adding Henry shows tight end is alive and well at Arkansas.

“That was the big deal in recruiting that the tight end at SMU who only caught nine passes or whatever,” Lunney said. “We quickly changed that narrative. Last year our tight ends were some of our better players. And you look at their time at Clemson they were very productive and had a Mackey Award winner (Dwayne Allen in 2011).”

And look at them now.

“We infused wideout with more talent but we want tight end still to be the strength of the team,” Lunney said. “On paper we can be.”