Last year around this time, I attempted to start a new tradition in this space.

That was going to be predicting how our four area major college football programs (Arkansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Tulsa) would fare for the upcoming season.

In last year's prediction column, I picked all four teams to reach bowl games. Well, let's just say I was half right on that front.

Perhaps the biggest misstep was picking Arkansas' win-loss record in the inaugural year of the Chad Morris era. I picked the Razorbacks to go 6-6. Ouch.

So, is there any chance I'll pick the Hogs to go 6-6 again this year? Probably not.

Do I think the Hogs will fare better this season? Yes, I definitely think so.

If they have any chance of going bowling, they must sweep the four-game non-conference slate. They went .500 in that category a year ago.

Going .500 again in non-con play isn't going to cut it, especially when it comes to having to deal with the SEC gauntlet.

To me, the two most important games for the Hogs this season will be on back-to-back weeks, Sept. 7 at Ole Miss in the SEC opener and at home the following week against Colorado State, which upended Arkansas a year ago.

Both games are winnable, but both games are also potential losses. If the Hogs lose both of those games, might as well look ahead to the 2020 season.

But if they happen to win both of those games, provided they beat Portland State on Saturday, that's a 3-0 start. Halfway to bowl eligibility.

I still think the Hogs are a year away from reaching a bowl game. For now, I'll say they go 5-7. But hey, that's better than going 2-10 again, right?

Now on to Oklahoma. It's going to be more of the same for the Sooners this year, especially in the Lincoln Riley era.

A year ago, I picked the Sooners to finish 11-1 in the regular season, which turned out to be the best prediction I made.

I have OU going 11-1 again, with the loss coming in October or before that. Then, like they did in 2015, 2017 and last season, the Sooners rebound from that loss and run the table, winning the Big 12 title and getting help in making it back to the College Football Playoff.

And yes, I have quarterback Jalen Hurts taking the Heisman Trophy, making it a perfect 3-for-3 in OU quarterbacks during Riley's tenure as coach.

But I'm going to be just as intrigued to see how the defense fares under new coordinator Alex Grinch. Think they will be a bit improved, although the season-ending injury to cornerback and ex-Northside standout Tre Norwood was a big setback.

On to Oklahoma State, as I picked OSU to go 8-4 last year. You would think the Cowboys had a stellar year after wins against Texas, Boise State, West Virginia and a bowl win against Missouri as well as a narrow one-point loss at Oklahoma.

But the Cowboys turned out to be maddeningly inconsistent with some perplexing losses to go with those solid wins.

Mike Gundy should have another productive offense. But it will be under a new coordinator, Sean Gleeson, who was in the same capacity at Ivy League school Princeton. And the Cowboys will be breaking in a new quarterback.

I'm going to pick another 8-4 year for OSU, but they could very easily win those four games. They could also very easily lose to most of the other teams on the schedule, even on the road to Tulsa.

Speaking of Tulsa, I also got the wrong prediction on the Golden Hurricane. Like Arkansas, I picked TU to go 6-6 but the Hurricane finished 3-9.

This is going to be a pivotal year, a make-or-break one if you will, for coach Philip Montgomery. Once touted as a rising star, Montgomery now finds himself fighting for his job. TU will need a strong season for Montgomery to stay put.

It will be a challenging schedule for Tulsa, starting with a game Friday night at Power Five school Michigan State. Then in a couple of weeks, another Power Five team, in-state rival Oklahoma State, comes calling to Chapman Stadium.

Not to mention, another tough slate in the American Athletic Conference, taking on the likes of Central Florida, Cincinnati, Memphis, Tulane and Houston, all bowl squads last season.

TU will need to pull off a couple of upsets to have a chance at bowl eligibility. I believe that schedule eventually takes its toll, but I have the Golden Hurricane coming close to a bowl game, finishing 5-7. But will that be enough to keep Montgomery?

As for the rest of college football, I have Clemson easily winning the ACC and maybe even repeating as national champs. Alabama wins the SEC, sticking with that prediction until Georgia finds a way to take down the Crimson Tide. I have Oregon taking the Pac-12 and Ohio State, even with a new coach and a new QB in place, claiming the Big Ten.

And I may not be the only one hoping that Hurts gets to play his former team should OU and Alabama draw one another in a playoff rematch.