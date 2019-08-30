Greg Werner begins his second stint as Poteau's football coach with back-to-back road trips against higher classification foes.

Friday, the Pirates kick off the 2019 season on the road at 5A El Reno. Next week, Poteau will travel to another 5A school, Durant.

"Hopefully, we're ready, hopefully we're healthy and ready, and I think the early road games will kind of get us warmed up for (District 4A-4 play)," Werner said.

Werner had coached the Pirates for three seasons, 2012-14, which included a trip to the 4A title game in 2013. He left following the 2014 season to take over at Van Buren, spending three seasons there before returning to Oklahoma to coach at Poteau's 4A-4 rival Hilldale, where he spent last season.

Poteau's first test in the second era under Werner will be taking a long trip to the western edge of the Oklahoma City metropolitan area as the Pirates take on El Reno.

"We're going to El Reno in Game 1, and El Reno says this is their best team in school history, so it's going to be a tough ballgame right off the bat," Werner said. "So our kids have got to be ready to play.

"El Reno probably has one of the best football players in the state in their quarterback (Dorian Plumley), and he's one heck of a football player."

Plumley, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound junior, threw for 1,300 yards and 16 touchdowns and also rushed for 1,400 yards and 22 TDs last season. In a game against Lawton MacArthur, Plumley rushed for 379 yards and three TDs and threw for another touchdown.

The Indians also bring back nine starters on defense, led by junior linebacker Darius Moore (6-2, 235), who recorded 89 tackles and four sacks last season, and senior tackle Layton Hockersmith (5-8, 230), who had 53 tackles and four sacks.

After winning a total of five games between 2014-16, El Reno has won 11 games over the past two seasons, including 6-5 in 2018.

The Pirates will be breaking in a new quarterback, senior Kagan Stockton. They return senior tailback Easton Francis, who rushed for 1,300 yards and 18 TDs as a junior.

On defense, Poteau brings back talented lineman Vaka Tuifua, who had 12 tackles for loss last season, and junior linebacker Jake Patterson, who finished with 78 tackles and eight sacks as a sophomore.

Weleetka at Keota

The Lions, who went 8-3 a season ago and made their seventh straight trip to the postseason, also open up their season on Zero Week Friday as they play host to Weleetka.

Keota has its sights set on higher things in 2019 as the Lions return their entire backfield, led by sophomore Jace Welch, who plays both running back and quarterback. Welch rushed for 849 yards and 14 TDs and also threw three TD passes.

Cash Long, a senior, returns as the main quarterback after throwing for 1,361 yards and 20 TDs last season. Keota also has the presence of senior fullback Keelyn Parker, who rushed for 836 yards and 11 TDs a season ago.

On defense, the Lions return four starters to a unit which recorded five shutouts and held opponents to an average of 18 points a game. One of those returning starters is senior defensive back Cordell Ramsey, who is coming off a 76-tackle season.