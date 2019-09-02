FAYETTEVILLE — Those betting on football point spreads do so at their own risk.

Therefore, coach Chad Morris had no cause to apologize to Arkansas fans for his Razorbacks, who were 28-point favorites, requiring an interception with 11 seconds left to hold off lower division Portland State, 20-13, in last Saturday’s season opener before a surprisingly large 61,066 crowd at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

And he didn’t.

“Never will I ever apologize for winning,” Morris said. “There’s no such thing as a bad win.”

Sure isn’t when you come off a 2-10 season including a 44-17 lopsided loss in Fayetteville to nonconference underdog North Texas. It was especially driven home last Saturday by several of Arkansas’ SEC lodge brothers.

It starts, of course, with Tennessee. Hosting Georgia State, like Portland State a Football Championship Subdivision team, the 32-point favored Vols had to tally a touchdown with two seconds left just to lose by less than double digits. Worse yet, the 38-30 loss came not only to a Georgia State FCS team, but one that went 2-10 last season and was paid more than $900,000 by the Vols to come to Knoxville, ostensibly to be a Washington Generals tuneup for Tennessee’s big-name nonconference game, Brigham Young, Saturday night in Knoxville.

Yeah, no Morris apology necessary, for sure.

But there’s more SEC misery loves company. South Carolina, a 12.5 point favorite, lost 24-20 at North Carolina. Missouri, last seen clobbering Arkansas, 38-0 closing the 2018 season, arrived in Laramie, Wyoming, as a 16.5-point favorite and lost, 37-31 to Wyoming of the Mountain West.

One Arkansas positive, the struggle with Portland State was not an ambush. Even with the SEC opener vs. fellow SEC West member Ole Miss, looming at 6:30 this Saturday night in Oxford, Mississippi, the Razorbacks weren’t caught looking ahead. They were well aware it wasn’t that long ago, 2015 in Denton, Texas, that Portland State annihilated, 66-7, the same North Texas Mean Green team that annihilated Arkansas last year in Fayetteville.

“I honestly didn't even know we were favored by four touchdowns,” said Arkansas senior star defensive tackle Sosa Agim, who had two sacks among six tackles Saturday. “The only thing our coaches tried to preach to us is basically that we were going to get their best shot, that these guys were very confident coming in, and these guys could play. We understood that they were coming in here like it was their Super Bowl.”

Arkansas junior safety Kamren Curl, who had an interception with a 29-yard return and six tackles, remarked,” We just came in ready to play, and they came in ready to play. They had a really good game.”

Arkansas’ defense had the better one, asserted Portland State coach Bruce Barnum, praising his team but not over glorifying his Vikings like the little engine that almost could.

“Their defense whupped us,” Barnum said postgame. “Everybody is going to say we hung with Arkansas. No we didn’t. The score says we did but look at that game and their defense and they have got some dudes.”

Other than “unacceptable” personal fouls committed by Hayden Henry (later atoning with a sack) on the opening kickoff leading to a PSU field goal, and a personal foul by Curl, otherwise perhaps the defensive star of the game, Morris mostly lauded the defense.

The offense concerns him.

“I was very disappointed offensively,” Morris said, even with the line’s run-blocking paving 204 yards on 42 team carries, led by running back Rakeem Boyd’s 18 carries for 114 yards and a touchdown.

Ole Miss Coach Tom Luke, his Rebels a 4.5 point underdogs and losing, 15-10, to American Athletic Conference member Memphis in Memphis, assessed Ole Miss postgame with similar defensive praise and offensive concerns.

The outcome for Saturday’s SEC opening “must game” for both teams, with Arkansas coming off an 0-8 SEC season and Ole Miss, 1-7 in the 2018 SEC, may hinge on which team solves it offensive puzzle.

Going into Sunday’s closed practice, the Arkansas staff monitored injuries to senior defensive end Dorian Gerald (apparent head injury and withheld from Saturday’s second half) senior starting left guard Austin Capps (leg injury) and senior tight end Cheyenne O’Grady who was held out against Portland State because of mid-August arthroscopic knee surgery though he practiced with limits last week.