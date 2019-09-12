The Greenwood Bulldogs won their home opener for the 11th straight year on Friday and avenged a loss from last year with a 38-10 win over Northside.

“Overall it was a good start,” Greenwood head coach Rick Jones said. “Northside is a really solid football team.”

Greenwood led at the half just 13-10 and had possession to open the second half but couldn’t move the ball.

Defense and special teams rose to the occasion with pivotal plays in the third quarter.

One play after punting, Greenwood’s Logan Workman recovered a Northside fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.

Greenwood added a 41-yard field goal off the toe of Jackson Stewart to extend the lead.

One play after the ensuing kickoff, Jordan Hanna recovered a fumble that led to Jace Presley’s 14-yard touchdown strike to Aaron Ligon. Michael Hurt caught the two-point pass from Presley to complete an 18-point quarter for a 31-10 lead.

“We forced some turnovers, and they came quickly in the third quarter,” Jones said. “Then you score. When your defense is doing that, you have a chance to win some football games. I was really proud of the way they played.”

Greenwood’s defense forced eight three-and-outs out of 12 possessions and held the Grizzlies to 170 yards of offense and 11 first downs.

Eli Martin had nine tackles, Jayden Jasna intercepted a pass, and Colin Daggett forced two fumbles.

The offense, on the other hand, was held to 144 yards on the ground on 43 carries.

“Offensively, Jace did well for his first start,” Jones said. “We didn’t run the ball nearly as well as we need to. We have to get better doing that.”

Presley threw a pair of first-quarter touchdowns, and threw for 285 yards and four scores in all but the Bulldogs’ run game was inconsistent against Northside’s defense.

“They have 11 guys that are athletic over there,” Jones said. “They can run and chase the ball. They can get off blocks. They can give you a lot of trouble. I was disappointed we didn’t run the ball with any consistency at all.”

Greenwood returns home on Friday and will try to claim the Sebastian County championship with a win over Southside.

Van Buren

The Pointers opened their 53-21 win over rival Alma with a bomb on Friday night.

Jude Bartholomew was wide open when he caught the pass from Gary Phillips that resulted in a 54-yard gain to the 7. Phillips scored from three yards out two plays later for the quick 7-0 lead.

“It was a hard catch for Jude to go make,” Van Buren head coach Crosby Tuck said. “You’re wide open the first play of the game on a deep ball. That can be a lot harder than those contested balls. To pull that in and get that right out of the gate was big.”

Van Buren led 25-0 just 8 minutes, 55 seconds into the game as the Pointers scored on their first four possessions.

The defense held Alma after the Pointers took the 7-0 lead to add a 30-yard field goal by Chris Flores. Then Devin Swearingen recovered a fumble, which was forced by Chris Phung, on the ensuing kickoff at the 10. Two plays later Brayden Rivas crashed into the end zone for an 18-0 lead.

“The defense got a stop and then special teams gets a takeaway,” Tuck said. “Anytime you can get special teams involved in big plays and prevent them from getting a big play, that’s such a benefit. The other thing that huge, I was proud of how our guys were able to stay composed during some moments when things got chippy. They were able to stay composed and not get off-setting penalties. We were actually able to take advantage of penalty yardage that they were getting. I was probably most proud of when our guys got in a bad situation, they were able to walk away from it.”

Baylor Shook had nine tackles, including two lost yardage, to pace the Pointers.

The two teams combined for 23 penalties for 212 yards, but Alma suffered 12 flags for 120 yards which included seven for 84 yards in the first quarter.

It was reminiscent of Van Buren’s 38-7 win in 2010 when the two teams combined for 21 penalties for 261 yards with 153 on the Pointers.

Van Buren and Alma will continue to play in week one in the future. With Van Buren’s move to the 6A-West, the Pointers will likely have two new nonconference opponents. One of those is probably a current 7A-West team in week zero before the game against Alma.

Alma

The Airedales play their third Class 7A team in a row on Friday when they host Springdale for the home opener.

Counting the scrimmage against Southside, Friday’s game completes a three-week stretch that included Van Buren last week and now Springdale.

Alma concludes nonconference at Russellville next week.

The Airedales look to bounce back from the season-opening loss at Van Buren.

“Van Buren had good speed on defense,” Alma head coach Doug Loughridge said. “That’s one of their mantras, they want everything run sideways.”

The Airedales did run for 220 yards against the Pointers and ground out 15 first downs.

Quarterback Landon Blair was an efficient 11-for-18 passing for 90 yards.

“We had four new starters on the offensive line that had never played,” Loughridge said. “I was really proud of the guys. Blair managed the game real well.”

Alma took the second-half kickoff and scored, converting a fourth-and-one on Ben Henley’s 56-yard touchdown run that cut Van Buren’s lead to 39-15.

“As bad as we did things in the first half, we still had a chance to get back in it,” Loughridge said. “We had to overcome penalties and special team errors. We felt like there was a little momentum shift when we were able to get our big guys out there and run the ball.”

Linebacker Gabe Jensen had 15 tackles on Friday for Alma.

Grayson Bailey also achieved an unusual feat by catching a touchdown pass on Friday, marking his third straight year of catching a touchdown pass in the Battle of Crawford County.