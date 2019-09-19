Through two games this season, Roland has not completed a single pass.

The Rangers continued their running game preferred by coach Waymon Potts in last week's game against arch-rival Muldrow, and was able to produce two first-quarter touchdowns. Roland's defense then made that stand as the Rangers held on for a 14-12 win, snapping a three-game losing streak against the Bulldogs.

Roland rushed for 285 yards on 52 carries in the win. The Rangers attempted three passes, all going incomplete.

Both Ranger TDs came in the first quarter, a 29-yard run from Cole Davis along with a 28-yard jaunt to the end zone from Drake Davis that put Roland up 14-6.

Roland then held off a two-point conversion attempt after Muldrow scored a TD early in the fourth quarter, as Jakob Bush deflected a pass. Then, with the Bulldogs driving late in the game, the Ranger defense forced a fumble, as Roland's Paxton Pitts made the recovery.

Muldrow had just 60 yards rushing on 25 attempts, though the Bulldogs did pass for 179 yards.

Colyn Tuck was Roland's leading rusher with 90 yards on 21 carries.

Roland (1-1) will now hit the road for the first time this season when the Rangers travel to face Keys on Friday. After back-to-back road games to start the season, Muldrow (1-1) finally gets to play at home Friday as the Bulldogs face Stigler.

Poteau

Another team that had no trouble running with the football was the Poteau Pirates.

The Pirates generated 370 yards rushing as they won their home opener, 33-3, against McAlester.

Poteau's top rusher was Jayden Mankin, who had 157 yards on just six carries, including scoring two long touchdowns. He also caught the Pirates' only completed pass on the night, which went for 24 yards.

Also for the Pirates, Mason Barcheers gained 103 yards on 12 carries. Quarterback Easton Francis narrowly missed becoming the third Pirate to rush for at least 100 yards, finishing with 92 yards on 17 carries, although he did score two TDs.

On defense, linebacker Jake Patterson led the way with 16 tackles, three for loss, along with a sack. Through three games, Patterson has 33 total tackles and three sacks.

Poteau (2-1) is off this week before starting up District 4A-4 play next week at Sallisaw.

Central

At first glance, the final score in the Central Tigers' home opener with Pocola seemed to be a basketball score. Or a score from a Big 12 football game of recent vintage.

The Tigers rolled up more than 500 yards of offense as they outlasted the Indians, 69-44.

Central got big rushing performances from quarterback Hayden Caughman and tailback Bryce Edwards. Caughman had 176 yards on seven carries and two TDs, while Edwards added 125 yards on the ground on nine carries, scoring three TDs.

In addition, Caughman completed 7-of-10 passes for 171 yards and a TD, which went to Coby Milian. Milian also returned a kickoff for another TD.

Central (1-1) will be at home again this week as the Tigers take on Chouteau.

Arkoma

The Mustangs improved to 2-0 under new coach Greg Wise with a 28-6 win at home against Webbers Falls.

Arkoma tallied 232 yards of rushing in the win, with Brett Chambers picking up a majority of that, gaining 133 yards on 10 carries and scoring two TDs. Quarterback Alex McLemore also threw for 100 yards and a TD in the win.

On defense, Joseph Caldwell was in on 11 tackles while causing a fumble and recovering a fumble.

The Mustangs are home again on Friday as they welcome in another undefeated squad, 3-0 Midway.

Four, Four, Four

Three area players rushed for four touchdowns in their respective games last week.

Spiro senior tailback Malik Roberson had his team's first four TDs in the Bulldogs' 33-20 win at Hartshorne. Roberson also rushed for 221 yards, the second straight week he has gained at least 200 yards.

In Panama's 35-14 win at Heavener, quarterback Trevor Banhart scored four TDs for the Razorbacks on runs covering 4, 14, 3 and 4 yards. He also had two rushing TDs in Panama's opening-game win against Central.

Then, in Stigler's 50-13 win at home against Sallisaw, Panther junior tailback Ridge McClary had 138 yards on 11 carries while crossing the end zone four times. The week before, he was held to 69 yards and no TDs, though the Panthers (2-0) still won handily against Hartshorne.