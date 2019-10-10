While the MLB playoffs are in full swing, area baseball and softball coaches will have the opportunity to expand their knowledge and network thanks to a USA Baseball Coaches Clinic being hosted by the Fort Smith Sportsman American Legion program.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Crowder Field at UAFS. Area college and high school coaches will be speaking and conducting on-field demonstrations on various aspects of the game of baseball.

The clinic is free and is open to all baseball and softball coaches of any level as well as baseball and softball parents and enthusiasts. Shea Hamilton, Fort Smith Forsgren head coach and clinic organizer, says growing the game is the goal of the USA Baseball Coaches Clinics.

"These clinics are put on all across the country by USA Baseball and the Fort Smith Sportsman organization is proud to sponsor one for our local coaches," Hamilton said. "They are intended to help grow the game of baseball at the community level while providing coaches with the opportunity to learn and grow by networking with local college and high school baseball coaches."

Hitting, defense, base running and strength and conditioning are just some of the topics being covered by the clinic speakers. Todd Holland, head coach at UAFS, and staff members Ozzie Hurt and Brennan Rogers each will present a topic, as will Lance Spigner, head coach of the new junior college baseball program at UA Rich Mountain in Mena.

Other clinic speakers include area high school coaches Brian Fry (Alma), Will Hankins (Northside), Dale Harpenau (Southside), Chad Mercado (Greenwood) and Luke Weatherford (Van Buren). Trey Prieur, head coach of the AAA Fort Smith Sportsman, will also speak.

"Our area is fortunate to have some of the best baseball minds around," Hamilton said. "We are looking forward to each of these speakers sharing the insights into their programs and the drills and philosophies that have made them successful. We are grateful to Coach Holland and his staff at UAFS for hosting our clinic."

To register for the clinic or for information, visit coachclinics.org and select "Community Clinics" and then "Find a Clinic."