Ty Storey

Sport: Football

High School: Charleston

College: Western Kentucky

Senior quarterback Ty Storey has something at Western Kentucky his old team (Arkansas) doesn't have — a three-game winning streak.

Storey ran for two touchdowns Saturday in the Hilltoppers' 17-8 victory over the Army Black Knights.

Storey finished with 62 yards rushing and completed 21-of-30 passes for 140 yards. The former Charleston quarterback has guided the Hilltoppers to three straight Conference USA wins since taking over as the starting quarterback.

Storey has completed 69.5 percent of his classes this season for 522 yards. He's also rushed for 100 yards (2.6 yards per carry).

The Hilltoppers host Charlotte this week.

Jenna Lowery

Sport: Volleyball

High School: Paris

College: John Brown University

Jenna Lowery doesn't get many kills. Such is the life of a defensive specialist.

But the former Paris standout recorded her first kill of the season in the team's 25-18, 25-18, 25-22 win over William Penn (Iowa) Saturday at the Grand View Tournament in Des Moines. Lowery, who had two aces and five digs in Saturday's victory, recorded two kills in 2018.

Lowery is second on the team in digs (218). She's averaging 2.63 digs per set.

The 19-5 Lady Eagles return to SAC action Friday against Texas Wesleyan.

Annika Duncan

Sport: Cross Country

High School: Alma

College: Henderson State

Under crisp conditions, former Alma track and cross country standout Annika Duncan posted a career-best 21:04.5 Friday at the Lois Davis Invitational in Magnolia. All eight of her Henderson State teammates posted career-best times as well.

Duncan was 38th overall as HSU took sixth in the event. Duncan has improved with every meet.

• 23:40.4 (Tyler), Sept. 6

• 22:09.6 (Clarksville), Sept. 20

• 21:04.5 (Magnolia), Oct. 11

The Reddies will run at the Little Rock Invitational on Saturday. The Great American Conference meet is Oct. 26 in Arkadelphia.

MaKenzie Presley

Sport: Volleyball

High School: Greenwood

College: Hendrix

Junior MaKenzie Presley and the Hendrix Lady Warriors are rolling.

Presley had 14 digs Saturday in the team's 25-20, 23-25, 25-19, 25-23 victory over Centre (Ky.).

Hendrix, which took a 5-set match from Sewanee (Tennessee) on Sunday, moved it's record to 14-3 and 8-1 in the Southern Athletic Association conference.

Presley, a former Greenwood standout, is fourth on the team in digs (2.18 per set). She's also served 14 aces.

Hendrix travels to Georgia this week to play Emory, Oglethorpe and Berry.

Kameron Collins

Sport: Football

High School: Van Buren

College: Lyon College

Kameron Collins had four tackles in Lyon College's 38-22 road victory over Southwestern Assembles of God University in Waxahachie, Texas.

The Scots are 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the Sooner Athletic Conference. Lyon returns home Saturday to play Wayland Baptist.

Collins has enjoyed a nice junior campaign for the Scots. In addition to the four tackles, he also broke up a pass in the team's win.

Collins has 31 tackles overall with two tackles for lost yardage.

Sydney Staton

Sport: Golf

High School: Southside

College: Arkansas Tech

Sydney Staton shot 76-78 this week at the prestigious Golfweek DII Fall Invitational at Honey-In-The-Hills, Florida.

Staton and the Golden Suns finished sixth overall in the event. Staton finished 10 over. Teammate Jacqueline Klemm was three over following a a final round 69.

ATU doesn't play again until Oct. 21-22 when they hit the links at Chamberlyne Country Club in Danville for the ATU Invitational.

Darin Davenport

Sport: Football

High School: Southside

College: UCA

Darin Davenport added to his breakout season at the University of Central Arkansas on Saturday.

Davenport collected six tackles in the Bears' 40-31 victory over Southland Conference foe McNeese State.

Davenport is fourth on the team with 22 tackles, including nine solo stops.

Third And Long ...

Luke Hales (Greenwood) threw his first touchdown pass of the season Saturday in UCA's 40-31 shootout with McNeese State. Hales threw 18 touchdowns in 2018 while filling in for injured starter Breylin Smith. ... Lexie Castillow had 16 assists in OBU's 25-9, 26-24, 18-25, 14-25, 15-2 loss to Oklahoma Baptist. ... Arkansas Tech senior Greer Rogers (Southside) is three kills shy of reaching 300 for her career. Tiffany Dunn (Russellville) is 10th all-time with 346 career blocks. ... Former Booneville standout Aleeah Blanset has appeared in 15 matches this season for Seminole College, collecting 26 kills and 45 blocks. ... Hendrix freshman Kaitlyn Gilkey (Northside) scored her third goal of the season in an Oct. 4 win over MUW (Mississippi University for Women. ... JBU setter Carrie Ciesla (Greenwood) matched a season high with 30 assists in the team's five-set win over St. Ambrose (Iowa) Saturday in Des Moines. ... Chloe Gilmore (Alma) was 49th Friday at the Lois Davis Invitational with a PR of 22:06.6. ... Robert Wilkinson (Northside) had a team-high nine tackles in Northeastern State's loss to Washburn. ... Leigha Wilkinson (Alma) has two assists for UA Rich Mountain's inaugural soccer season. The Bucks are 1-9-2 overall. The team's lone victory came against Redlands Community College last month. ... Connor Robles (Southside) kicked two field goals in Langston College's 34-16 win over Arizona Christian. ... Grant Ennis (Greenwood) made 6-of-7 PAT kicks in Harding's wild 50-33 win over Oklahoma Baptist.