It was a successful weekend for the UAFS volleyball team, capped by a big Lone Star Conference win on Saturday.

The Lady Lions posted a pair of three-set sweeps during a Texas road swing. On Friday, they beat Texas A&M International in straight sets, 25-20, 25-6, 25-20.

Then on Saturday, the Lady Lions went to one of the best teams in the LSC, Texas A&M-Kingsville, and came away with another three-set win, prevailing 25-23, 25-18, 25-19, against a team that had been leading its division entering Saturday.

That win improved the Lady Lions to 16-5 overall and 9-1 in total conference play. They are also 5-1 in their division, trailing Texas A&M-Commerce, which stands at 6-0 in the division.

Offensively, UAFS was led by Anna Demmer, who had a .400 hitting percentage with 14 kills on 30 attempts. Lexie Johnston added 13 kills with a .500 hitting percentage on 26 attempts, and Amanda Van Wyk led the Lady Lions in assists (35) while also adding five kills.

On the defensive side, the Lady Lions were led by Lexy Lewis with 18 digs and Van Wyk with 15. As a team, the Lady Lions allowed a .224 hitting percentage with 41 kills on 134 attempts and 11 errors. UAFS had 49 kills on the day.

In Friday's win, Demmer and Rachel Williams each recorded 13 kills. Demmer had a hitting percentage of .310 with 29 attempts, and Williams had a .323 on 31 attempts. Van Wyk had 36 assists and added 4.5 points.

On defense, the Lady Lions held A&M International to a hitting percentage of .071, and only 23 kills on 113 attempts while forcing 15 errors. UAFS also had 67 digs, with Lexy Lewis (16), Van Wyk (13) and Demmer (11) combining for 40 of those.

The Lady Lions blocked seven shots as well. Four of those came from Johnston.

On the season, Demmer leads the Lady Lions in kills with 264, followed by Johnston with 199 and Williams with 193. Van Wyk is the team leader in assists (724) and service aces (27).

Lewis leads the Lady Lions in digs with 284, followed by Van Wyk with 227 and Demmer with 207. Johnston has 76 blocks on the season, with Demmer adding 47.

This week, the Lady Lions will return to the Stubblefield Center this weekend for a pair of conference matches against former Heartland Conference foes. UAFS will face St. Mary's on Friday at 6 p.m. and St. Edward's on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Basketball

On Sunday, the UAFS men's basketball team will host a special exhibition doubleheader, called "Hoops for Disaster Relief."

All proceeds from the event will benefit disaster relief efforts of the American Red Cross in the River Valley and northwest Arkansas as well as Southeast Oklahoma. UAFS is waiving admission fees for this special event.

UAFS will tip off the doubleheader at 2 p.m. with a game against Ouachita Baptist, followed by the University of Central Arkansas facing Oral Roberts University at 4 p.m.

The "Hoops for Disaster Relief" exhibition will mark the first time both NCAA Division I and Division II teams will play in the same event at the Stubblefield Center.

The Lions' first official game of the season will take place Nov. 9 when the Lions host Black Hills State in the first game of the Coca-Cola Conference Challenge.

Golf

The UAFS women's golf team concluded its final tournament of the fall semester last week at the Oklahoma Intercollegiate, held in Lawton, Oklahoma, at the Lawton Country Club.

The Lady Lions were led by Ali Rodriguez, who shot a 151, which placed her ninth overall. As a team, UAFS shot a total of 637, which placed them seventh in a field with heavy competition.

Also last week, the Lions golf team participated at the Midwestern State Invitational in Wichita Falls, Texas.

The Lions were led by Jeremy Bates, who shot the exact same throughout all three rounds at 71, totaling at 213. Bates' effort placed him 11th overall.

Currently, the Lions are wrapping up their final tournament of the fall semester as they are competing in the Jerry Hrnciar Invitational in Duncan, Okla. They began play on Monday and will wrap up the tournament on Tuesday.