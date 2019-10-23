The Magazine Rattlers served as the homecoming opponent for Lavaca in 2018. Last Friday they made the Golden Arrows their homecoming victim, 44-13.

The first two plays for the Rattlers (5-1, 3-0 Conference 3A-1) covered 51 yards and the ball was at the Lavaca 12-yard line.

Three plays later Caleb Hyatt scored his first of touchdowns from the 1 and Tatum Scott threw to Cameron Raggio for a two-point conversion and an 8-0 lead less than three minutes into the game.

Lavaca’s second punt of the night went only 17 yards and the Rattlers needed to go just 52 yards to double the score.

It took four plays with Kaedon Trejo scoring from the 1 and Scott throwing to Brad Price for the two-point conversion and a 16-0 lead.

Needing two yards on their next fourth down, the Golden Arrows (1-5, 1-2) went to the fake punt but it didn’t fool Tatum Scott who picked off a Kaw-Liga Brewer pass and returned it 31 yards for a touchdown.

Scott then threw to Kobe Faughn for the two-point conversion and a 24-0 lead with 2:58 left in the first quarter.

The three Rattlers who had scored touchdown to that point would all reach the end zone a second time with Scott being the first to make it a multiple touchdown game.

The Rattlers were facing a fourth-and-1 at Lavaca’s 22 when Scott pulled the ball back from Hyatt and went in for a score to make it 30-0. A fourth passing attempt for the extra two points would fall incomplete.

Brewer threw for just 41 yards on the night for Lavaca but he threw for 39 of those on the ensuing possession, including for 20 to Logan Price to get into Rattler territory for the first time then twice to Jonathan Green, including a 13-yard touchdown. With Brewer’s point after it was 30-7.

With Xeng Yang running the offense and using Ashton Droemer, Trejo, James Haugh and Tsim Neeg Vang the Rattlers reached the Lavaca 9 on their next possession but turned the ball over on downs and the score was unchanged until the break.

Our of the intermission the Rattlers got the ball and Trejo took the kickoff back 80 yards for a touchdown. Hyatt ran for the extra two and it was 38-7.

A 35-yard run by Brewer gave Lavaca hope but the Arrows would turn the ball over on downs at the Rattler 27 on their initial second half possession.

Magazine went 73 in eight plays to start kick in the sportsmanship running clock.

It was Hyatt scoring from the 5 with 7:03 left in the third quarter and making it 44-7.

Hyatt would lead the Rattlers with 85 yards on nine carries. The Rattlers ran for an even 300 yards and Scott threw for another 40.

Lavaca’s next two possessions ended in turnovers on downs but the Arrows got the ball back after a fumble recovery in time to score on a 17-yard run by Tristan Brown on the final play of the game.

The Rattlers will be on the road this week taking on Johnson County Westside. The Rebels were beaten by Strong 84-34 last Friday. Westside (1-7, 0-3) has allowed at least 46 points in every game this season.