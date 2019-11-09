As she prepares to run her final state cross country meet on Saturday, Taylor Koeth knows she has a chance to win it all individually.

It's the farthest thing from her mind, though. For the Greenwood senior, Koeth's focus is more about wanting her team to win than just herself.

"My mindset right now is completely focused on the team; this is 100% for us and not for me," Koeth said. "Cross country has always for me been an individual sport and we really haven't had much of a team, but this year, the team aspect has just made it so much fun, so this is definitely for them and not for me.

"I'm equally excited and nervous about the state meet, but I'm looking forward to the challenge."

Koeth and the rest of the Lady Bulldogs will be running the 5A girls state meet at 10:45 a.m. Saturday in Hot Springs on the infield at Oaklawn Park.

It will be Koeth's fourth consecutive trip to state, and she placed in the top 10 each of those previous three years. Koeth was third in the state as a sophomore; then finished fourth at last season's event.

But Koeth's optimism over the possibility of the Lady Bulldogs winning state intensified following the recent 5A-West conference meet. There, Greenwood won its first-ever conference championship in girls cross country.

Koeth actually finished second in the individual portion at conference, with her teammate, friend and constant running partner, junior Macie Cash, claiming the conference championship.

"One thing Macie and I talk about a lot is, 'what can you control?'" Koeth said. "That is going to play a big role on Saturday.

"With the two of us and our three freshmen girls, Madelyn Wilkinson (who placed third at conference), Kaitlynne Elmore and Ashley Koeth (Taylor's younger sister), we will have a strong top five, but we all know that it will require our absolute best effort. Our whole team has worked so hard and would be thrilled to pull off a state title."

But despite various challenges over the course of her senior season, Taylor Koeth has done quite well for herself.

She has won four of the six meets she has competed in, which includes the Fort Smith Invitational and the Van Buren Invitational.

"There's definitely been a lot of challenges that were unexpected like canceled meets. ... I also got the stomach virus before one meet and wasn't able to run, but despite those challenges, the season has been enjoyable and gone really well," Koeth said.

"The thing I've improved on the most would be my attitude and mindset; I've really worked on being positive with both internal self-talks and when I vocalize. Being a senior leader, I know that younger girls are listening to what I say, so I've worked on being a positive influence on those around me as well as myself."

Greenwood cross country coach Jim Andrews remarked Koeth is one who prefers to not seek a lot of attention. And in keeping in tune with Koeth's preference to have the team win state rather than just herself, that also doesn't surprise Andrews.

"She is a quiet runner that doesn't want the spotlight; she would rather run big miles and loves it rather than short small distances," Andrews said. "She has always trusted the training. ... She is also a great team player, and leader that wants the best for not just her but teammates as well."

Koeth actually developed an interest in cross country as a sixth-grader.

She picked up running from her parents, Frank and Cindy Koeth, but after Taylor's first three-mile run, though she finished, she told her parents she didn't enjoy that run and expressed no interest in running again.

Shortly afterward, however, Andrews came to Koeth's school to talk to students about the cross country team and even signing up to participate.

"I was really not listening to him because I knew running was something I didn't want to do at all," Koeth said. "But some of my friends decided they were going to go sign up and I did not want to go back to class alone, so I just followed them to the office and signed up, too."

And six years later, Koeth is enjoying running and learning from her coach.

"Coach Andrews has taught me the importance of being not only a good runner, but a good person and he really just takes the time to get to know all of these athletes. ... He has really just instilled the work ethic in me to be a good person and a good runner and really cares about everybody that he has," Koeth said.

Koeth, who has a grade-point average of 3.96, wants to continue to run cross country in college, but hasn't picked out a school yet.

She is ready to cap her Greenwood career with another solid race on Saturday, but remains determined that her team can claim the state title.

So does Andrews.

"Our girls are running strong, and I feel if they run like we did at conference, we have a chance at our first state title," Andrews said. "Taylor will play a big part in that, but Macie will really push her. Macie won conference and her confidence is high."