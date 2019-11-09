The University of Arkansas At Pine Bluff football team will play its final road game of the season Saturday at Prairie View A&M.

The Golden Lions (5-4 overall, 2-3 SWAC) and Panthers (3-5, 2-3) will meet in a 2 p.m. contest at Panther Stadium on the PVAMU Campus. The UAPB Sports Network Radio Broadcast begins with Lions Roar Pregame at 1:30 p.m. on 99.3 FM The Beat in Pine Bluff, KOKY 102 The Sports Animal in Little Rock, online at uapblionsroar.com, and on the free UAPB Athletics mobile app.

Prairie View A&M brings the SWAC’s top-ranked offense and one of the nation’s best units into this weekend’s game. The Panthers lead the SWAC in scoring (36.6 ppg), and total offense (502.4 ypg / 2nd in FCS Football), and are second in rushing offense (213.8 ppg) and passing offense (288.6 ypg). Dawonya Tucker is second in the conference in rushing yards (916) and tied for second in rushing touchdowns (10).

“Coach (Eric) Dooley has a really good offense and a really good team overall,” UAPB head coach Cedric Thomas said. “They have a championship mindset and championship pedigree that he brings. Jalen Morton at the quarterback position (who is third in both passing yards with 1,841 and t-4th in TD passes with 15) has been in this league for a few years now, and I had battles with him while I was at (Alcorn), and is a big time football player. To watch Tucker kind of grow in this league has been really awesome. This kid may not have had a high Division I scholarship offer, but you watch him grow and his skill set and vision and strength has really gotten better… We have our hands full defensively.”

Defensively, the Panthers featured one of the conference’s leading tacklers in LB Tre’Shaun Smith (10.0 tpg) and one of the best lineman in Jason Dumas (3.5 sacks, 10.0 tackles for loss).

“Dumas is a beast and an animal up front,” Thomas said. “I’ve told our (linemen) if we don’t do what we’re supposed to do, he’ll take our head off. He just plays with a high motor. We recruited him out of high school in Louisiana, and we saw it all. He’s strong, a big kid who plays the five technique, the shade, the three technique. He’s an animal up front.”