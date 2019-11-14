The Greenwood Bulldogs secured the second seed in the 6A-West and a first-round bye in the playoffs with a 42-14 win over Lake Hamilton on Friday night to close out the regular season.

Both teams were 5-1 in the conference, making the regular-season finale a huge game and a big road win for the Bulldogs.

“It was a very, very important game,” Greenwood head coach Rick Jones said. “It was a great crowd.”

Greenwood answered Lake Hamilton’s ground-control offense with a perfect offensive performance.

“The main thing is to be efficient with your possessions,” Jones said. “We went six-for-six, so that was a bonus.”

Greenwood scored two touchdowns in the first quarter, two more in the second quarter, and added two final scores in the third quarter to apply the Arkansas Activities Association’s Sportsmanship Rule for the second straight week.

Jace Presley threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Carter and a 1-yard touchdown pass to Treyton Dawson for a 14-0 lead.

Hunter Wilkinson ran a yard for a touchdown, and Caden Brown caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Presley in the second quarter for a 28-7 cushion.

The Bulldogs took the second-half kickoff and took 15 plays and 6:54 off the clock before Presley hit Lazaro Angel from 29 yards out, and added a Wilkinson added another 1-yard scoring run for the 42-7 with 1:14 left in the quarter.

Eli Martin paced Greenwood’s shutout effort with 14 tackles. Jordan Hanna had 10, including two for loss. Garrett Newman was in on 10 tackles. Tayshaun Leader, Ty Cowan, Cole Erwin, and Hanna all had a sack.

Greenwood beat Sheridan and Lake Hamilton by a combined 84-14 count since the loss at Benton.

“They’ve been more focused than they were at Benton,” Jones said. “There’s not a question there. There’s a bit more attention to detail.”

Despite the loss to Benton, which earned the top seed in the playoffs from the 6A-West, Greenwood still received more votes than Benton in the final Arkansas Sports Media poll for the regular season to remain No. 1 in Class 6A and No. 5 overall.

Greenwood now enjoys the first-round bye.

Greenwood will meet in the indoor facility and livestream the first-round game between Siloam Springs and Marion on Friday night. The Bulldogs will host the winner in the second round. That is, of course, after a week of practice to stay sharp through the bye week.

"The first year, I remember after the season was over, when we talked to them about things, we got after it during the bye, and you don’t want to do too much,” Jones said. “You want to stay sharp. It’s really up to the mentality of your team of how you go about spending this week the most efficient way you can.”

ALMA

The Airedales finished a spectacular turnaround during the regular season with a 35-0 win over Huntsville at home on Senior Night.

Alma went 4-1 in the final half of the regular season to earn the third seed from the 5A-West.

“Five weeks ago, we started 0-5,” Alma head coach Doug Loughridge said. ‘The last five weeks, we’ve gone 4-1. If you’re going to lose five, I’d rather start 0-5 than end 0-5.”

That uncharacteristic start to the season included two losses to open conference play.

“It was looking real bleak, not just a little,” Loughridge said. “Five weeks ago, I don’t think anybody would have picked us to be in the playoffs.”

The Airedales posted their second straight shutout, holding Huntsville to just 141 yards and eight first downs.

Josh Davis invoked the mercy rule with a 51-yard interception return for a touchdown with 7:27 left in the third quarter.

Gabe Jensen had 11 tackles with one for loss. Joseph York also had an interception, and Brayden Taylor recovered a fumble that Levi Burkhart forced. Karsten Beneux had a sack.

Friday, Alma will head across the state to Forrest City, which finished with the second seed out of the 5A-Eeast.

The Airedales will leave at 10 a.m., stop at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway for a walk-through and lunch before continuing down Interstate-40.

VAN BUREN

The Pointers made sure that they would have a winning season with a road win at Springdale on Friday as well as taking a lot of momentum in the playoffs in the final year in Class 7A.

Van Buren already was assured of the fifth seed from the 7A-West but still wanted to play well in the final game of the regular season. They responded with a 31-12 win.

Steady senior Chris Flores gave Van Buren a quick 3-0 lead with a 37-yard field goal just 82 seconds into the game.

“That was important,” Van Buren head coach Crosby Tuck said. “Since that first game, Chris has only missed just once. He’s been money for us this entire season.”

Devin Swearingen recovered a fumble for the Pointers on the second play of the game at Springdale’s 25, and Van Buren cashed in the field goal after being halted at the 10.

“It is hard not to go for it, but you have to realize it’s smarter to swallow your pride for a moment and go get the points,” Tuck said.

Gary Phillips had another all-around solid performance, passing for 154 yards and running for 151 yards and three touchdowns. He bumped Van Buren up, 10-0, with a 50-yard jaunt with 9:28 left in the half.

Springdale cut Van Buren’s lead to 10-6 at the half, but the Pointers took the second-half kickoff and scored on a 9-yard run by Phillips just 2:16 into the third quarter for Van Buren’s best drive against Springdale and defensive coordinator Brett Hobbs.

“We put together the best drive we’d had yet,” Tuck said. “Coach Hobbs really did a good job scheming up stuff for what we wanted to do and showing some different things that they hadn’t done on film. It made sense for what we try to do. He got us a couple of times. It was big for us to go in at halftime and talk through a few things and get with our kids with what’s going on and how we want to attack things.”

Van Buren’s defense then held Springdale on the next series, stopping the Bulldogs at the 7.

Drew King, Doug Giron, and Miles Kuykendall each had a sack. Kuykendall had 11 tackles, and R.J. Riley and T.J. Dyer each had 10.

Van Buren will play Little Rock Catholic, the fourth seed from the 7A-Central, in the first round of the playoffs at Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium.