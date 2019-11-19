Even though the UAFS volleyball team shared the best record in Lone Star Conference play, it didn't help the Lady Lions' conference tournament seeding.

The Lady Lions, despite finishing LSC play with a 17-1 record, ended up as the No. 6 seed for this week's Lone Star Conference tournament.

Texas A&M-Commerce, the only team to defeat UAFS in conference play, received the top seed by virtue of having the highest rating percentage index (RPI) of all Division II matches, which was used to seed the teams. Non-conference matches as well as conference matches are also factored into the RPI.

Since A&M-Commerce received the top seed, it means the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship match of the LSC tournament Thursday through Saturday will be held in Commerce, Texas.

The good news for UAFS is that the Lady Lions will get to host an opening-round conference tournament match.

UAFS (24-5, 17-1) will face No. 11 seed Texas A&M-Kingsville at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Stubblefield Center. The winner of that match will advance to face No. 3 seed St. Edward's at noon Thursday in the LSC quarterfinals in Commerce.

In the two teams' regular-season match, UAFS won in three sets on Oct. 19 in Kingsville, Texas.

The Lady Lions shared the best record in LSC matches with Angelo State. UAFS also shared the best record in its division at 9-1, along with Texas A&M-Commerce.

But A&M-Commerce received the tiebreaker due to the fact it beat UAFS in four sets when the two teams played in Fort Smith, whereas UAFS needed five sets to win the rematch in Commerce.

Angelo State was awarded the No. 2 seed while Tarleton State is the fourth seed. The top four seeds automatically drew byes into the quarterfinals.

The rest of Tuesday's opening-round games include No. 12 Midwestern State at No. 5 West Texas A&M, No. 10 Dallas Baptist at No. 7 Texas Permian Basin and No. 9 Texas Woman's at No. 8 Lubbock Christian.

Should UAFS make it to the semifinals, the Lady Lions would play at 5 p.m. Friday in Commerce. The championship match takes place at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

UAFS closed out its regular season with a pair of four-set wins on the road. The Lady Lions won at Midwestern State on Friday; then posted a four-set win Saturday at Texas Woman's.

Men's Basketball

The UAFS Lions moved to 3-0 in the early moments of the 2019-20 season as they held off Central Baptist for a 72-70 win Wednesday at the Stubblefield Center.

UAFS took a 66-63 lead with 2:26 left on a dunk from Chris Rollins. Then Brian Halums hit two free throws before knocking down a pivotal 3-pointer with 58 seconds left as the Lions stretched their lead to eight points, 71-63.

A foul shot by Matthew Wilson with eight seconds left gave UAFS some breathing room with a 72-67 lead.

Halums and Wilson each finished with 25 points. Wilson also hit six 3's while Halums had three treys. Rollins had 11 points in the win as well.

UAFS now opens up Lone Star Conference play with a pair of games this week at the Stubblefield Center. The Lions take on Texas A&M International at 7:30 p.m. Thursday; then will face Texas A&M-Kingsville at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Women's Basketball

The UAFS Lady Lions were defeated in a pair of non-conference road games last week in Oklahoma.

On Wednesday, UAFS was on the short end of an 84-55 decision at Central Oklahoma; then on Saturday, the Lady Lions fell on the road at Northeastern State, 73-57.

In the loss to UCO, Ashanti Eden led the Lady Lions with 12 points, while Mar'Shalia Lollie added 11 and Paige Elston had 10. Elston also recorded five assists.

Then in Saturday's game, UAFS trailed by two points at halftime (38-36) but was outscored in the third quarter, 18-8, as NSU built a 56-44 advantage.

Lollie had 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds, while Elston finished with 12 points and nine assists.

UAFS (2-2) now returns home on Thursday, which will also be the Lone Star Conference opener against Texas A&M International. Tip-off time at the Stubblefield Center will be at 5:30 p.m.

The Lady Lions also play at home at 2 p.m. Saturday against Texas A&M-Kingsville in LSC action.