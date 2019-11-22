OZARK — Turns out, the Warren Lumberjacks and Ozark Hillbillies have a lot in common.

Both teams boast 10-1 records. Both teams could start sophomore quarterbacks.

And both have been battling the injury-bug most of the season.

"It's been a long year as far as losing starters," Warren coach Bo Hembree said this week. "(But) our young guys have stepped up, and I know their (Ozark) young ones have, too. We're really banged up, too. We lost our two best linemen during week three, and we lost our best defensive lineman in week eight."

Ozark, which plays host to the Lumberjacks today at Hillbilly Stadium, has been without one of it's top backs most of the season. Tyler Sanders, who had played sparingly throughout the season before tweaking an injury during practice two weeks ago, could play today, coach Jermie Burns said.

Both Sanders and starting quarterback Harper Faulkenberry have been declared "game time decisions."

Hembree expects both to play.

One thing that's not in dispute is the Hillbillies' stingy defense.

"They're the best defense in 4A — just seven points a game," Hembree said. "The most they've given up all year is 15. We have our work cut out for us."

With much of its starting backfield out, Burns has gone to more of a ground attack, mixing a few passes here and there.

"Offensively, they're really big up front," Hembree said. "The ground and pound offense kind of suits their defense."

"Coach Hembree's done a great job down there," Burns said. "It's an outstanding program."

The Lumberjacks and Hillbillies met two years ago in Warren, with the Lumberjacks rolling to a 49-14 victory.

Despite the injuries, Warren running back Vincent Stepps is healthy, and dangerous.

He went for 206 yards and five touchdowns in last week's 34-19 win over Elkins. Stepps also snagged four passes for 46 yards.

"He's as good as it gets," Burns said.

Sophomore quarterback Riley Cornish has had a solid season for the Lumberjacks.

If Faulkenberry isn't able to go today, Ozark will turn to its own sophomore quarterback.

Ryker Martin filled in nicely last week when Faulkenberry went out. He ran for 25 yards and added a late touchdown run.