BOONEVILLE — Cam Brasher wasn't just running wind sprints for the sake of doing so all those years ago when older brother Brady Brasher was finishing his Booneville Bearcat football practices.

Cam Brasher was paying attention.

Booneville football is a different animal. Brasher learned that a long time ago.

"Everyone is family here," he said. "Everyone has the same goal; everyone was born and raised a Bearcat. It's not like any other place. Knowing all the fans come out to support us, it's tradition."

Brasher will don his No. 9 jersey Friday night when Hoxie rolls into town. And, like he's done since second grade, Brasher will never leave the field.

The team's starting fullback is also one of the elite 3A linebackers in the land as well.

For his defensive prowess, the game-saving interception in last year's semifinals win over Prescott, and the clutch tackling he provides on a nightly basis, Brasher's not half bad at his other job, either.

He may not be the second coming of Gator Ray, or Ray's son, Carson.

But Brasher's not far behind.

"Cam and Carson Ray are a different style of runner," Booneville coach Scott Hyatt said. "But he's (Brasher) got pluses on his side. He gets to the hole quick, and he has good vision."

"Growing up, my older brother (Brady) played football, and even though I was three grades below him I went to practice a lot," Brasher said. "I think I developed everything a little earlier than my teammates. I grew up playing running back, so I kind of always had the vision."

As a junior, Brasher had zero carries during the 2018 regular season. In fact, prior to last December's state title game with Osceola, the kid with long brown flocks, had one carry for 17 yards — a second half burst during the Bearcats' Nov. 16, 2018, quarterfinals blowout of Walnut Ridge.

But in the championship game, when Ray came out in the first half with an injury, the game still very much up for grabs, Brasher trotted into the backfield.

He finished with 78 yards rushing on just six carries.

"He didn't get many carries last year, but that was by design," Hyatt said. "We didn't want to get him hurt. (But) he stepped up in the first half of the championship game."

Brasher has carried a bulk of the load this season, running for 900 yards (6.5 yards per carry) on 138 carries. He's also caught three passes for 81 yards.

Brasher is one of four players — Randon Ray, Andrew Robertson and quarterback Evan Schlinker are the others — capable of scoring on any given play.

The foursome have combined for 2,886 yards and 40 touchdowns.

"Having a quadruple threat like it, it's unreal," Brasher said. "Being able to hand the ball off to anyone, we have a chance to break free every play."

Leaning on the success from last season's 35-0 rout of Osceola, Brasher came into 2019 knowing he would be counted on to carry some of the load.

"It kind of gives you a little bit of faith," he said. "That what you did the year before (championship game), and with Carson leaving, that you could fill the gap."

Playing as many snaps on offense as defense, the soft-spoken Brasher had to adjust mentally as well.

"It's different," he said. "I'm used to playing one side of the ball; I've started at linebacker all three years. Running the ball is different. You have to be a in a different kind of shape.

"Running the ball and playing defense, it's been different but amazing. I wouldn't trade it for anything."

The Bearcats, who are shooting for their third state championship this decade, and the third since 2013, opened the season with back-to-back losses to Clarksville and Ozark.

Since then, the team has rolled to eight straight victories.

"I think we've really come together these last couple of weeks," Brasher said. "Everyone has their head on right; everyone knows if we lose we're out''

As far as the stats, Brasher's nowhere near breaking Ronnie Littleton's 1978 single-season rushing mark of 1,967 yards, or Ray's 33 single-season touchdown mark set in 2018.

He just wants to contribute.

"We don't try to get a 100 yards this game or that game," he said. "It's about the team. It doesn't bother us if one of use carries the ball three times or 20 times.

"We just want to win."