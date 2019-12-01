Vian avenged last season's 2A quarterfinal loss in a big way.

The Wolverines dominated from start to finish in Friday's rematch with Adair in the 2A quarterfinals as Vian posted a 45-0 win at Adair.

With the win, Vian (12-1) advances to the 2A semifinals, where the Wolverines will face Kingston, which beat Sperry in its quarterfinal. The Vian-Kingston semifinal takes place at 7 p.m. Friday at Edmond North High School.

Vian's win this past Friday avenged a 38-27 loss on its home field to Adair in last season's 2A quarters.

It didn't take the Wolverines long to get going as Javyn Wright scored on a 39-yard touchdown run for an early 7-0 lead. The game was then delayed for about an hour due to inclement weather.

But when the game resumed, the Wolverines continued to pile on the points.

Gray Cloud scored on a 21-yard touchdown and added a two-point run for a 15-0 lead in the second quarter. Then right before halftime, Vian made it 23-0 on Wright's 5-yard TD run, along with a two-point run from Elijah Wright.

Javyn Wright and Cloud both added TD runs in the third quarter, and Will Lyons returned a blocked punt for the Wolverines' final touchdown.

Vian had 273 yards of total offense, all rushing. Cloud had 109 yards on 11 carries and two TDs, while Javyn Wright had 84 yards on 10 carries and three TDs.

The Wolverines' defense held Adair to 29 yards of total offense in the first half and 52 total yards for the entire game.