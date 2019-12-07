FAYETTEVILLE — Coach Rick Stansbury’s Western Kentucky Hilltoppers return their top three players that edged Arkansas, 73-72 last season at Walton Arena.

New Arkansas coach Eric Musselman’s Razorbacks subtract both last season’s homecourt advantage and since turned NBA center Daniel Gafford’s 23 points, 12 rebounds and two shot blocks from last year’s game for tonight’s home and home non-conference rematch.

The Razorbacks, 8-0 of the SEC, and the Hilltoppers, 6-3 of Conference USA, tip off at 6:30 tonight televised by the CBS Sports Network from WKU’s E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Ky.

The Razorbacks talked revenge their previous road game this season and got it by avenging last season’s 69-65 loss inflicted by the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Walton with a 62-61 overtime victory over the ACC’s Yellow Jackets on Nov. 25 in Atlanta.

And even with Musselman replacing Mike Anderson as their coach, they no doubt feel they again have a score to settle.

“Our guys know the games we won and the games we lost last year but I think it takes on a whole different identity once the ball gets tipped up,” Musselman said.

Musselman said edging Tech in Atlanta does help the Hogs’ confidence on the road. However it doesn’t change that they don’t have the 6-11 Gafford, and that 6-6 Adrio Bailey is their tallest starter and 6-8 Reggie Chaney and Ethan Henderson are their tallest reserves vs. 6-11 Hilltoppers center Charles Bassey. Bassey tallied 21 points and nine rebounds and blocked five shots against Arkansas last season. Bassey averages nearly a double-double this season, 15.9 points and 9.6 rebounds, and has blocked 15 shots.

Returning 6-5 WKU guard-forward Jared Savage scored 20 on the Hogs at Walton while returning guard Taveion Hollingsworth, now running the WKU point, scored 17 points with six rebounds and six assists and this season averages 12.4 points.

To that crew, Stansbury, the former longtime Mississippi State coach, has added grad transfer from Indiana-Purdue University at Indianapolis 6-3 guard Camron Justice averaging 13.4 points and from Northern Kentucky University added 6-5 transferred power forward Carson Williams, averaging 11.7 points and 4.8 rebounds.

Stansbury returns sixth man Josh Anderson who logged 13 minutes against Arkansas at Walton.

“Obviously they are a really talented team,” Musselman said. “Bassey creates a lot of problems inside because of his size and he runs the floor really well. Coach Stansbury does a great job of getting the ball to him. They are going to throw the ball inside both to Bassey and to Williams. They are a great shot-blocking team, too.”

Musselman said he has been pleasantly surprised how the Hogs have compensated for their lack of height with intense, pass-deflecting team post defense and that they’ve mostly been able to avoid shot-blocks, including 6-10 Georgia Tech shot-blocker James Banks blocking just one.

“I thought we did a really good job against Georgia Tech which is such a good shot-blocking team as well,” Musselman said. “But yeah he (Bassey) is a great player and obviously had a great game against last year’s team that’s a little bigger than this Arkansas team. We’ve got to try to focus on him and also know that they’ve got some surrounding pieces that are problems as well.”

Musselman isn’t the only coach looking at last year’s Hogs vs. Hilltoppers game film and wincing about returnees.

Arkansas returning guards Isaiah Joe of Fort Smith Northside, Mason Jones, Jalen Harris and Desi Sills scored 19, 15, 13 and nine against WKU last season.

Harris, now the first guard off what has often been a 2-man bench with forward Chaney, dished seven assists with zero turnovers and grabbed four rebounds plus made two steals against WKU last season.

Musselman praises Harris’ new role coming off the bench, either to spell starting graduate point guard Jimmy Whitt or playing like two point guards with Whitt while Joe, Sills or Jones, now often playing like a power forward with these Hogs so short, taking a breather.

“We told him (Harris) that we felt he was a starter talent-wise,” Musselman said. “We can't start six guys, and so you make your decision with five guys and try to embrace the role. He changes the pace for us. When he comes in we play a little bit faster. He's playing starter minutes and certainly his shooting has improved dramatically.”

Whitt, a point guard passer but also a scorer averaging 14.6 points scoring inside and from the free throw line, and a versatile 6-3 defender, has made a compelling difference on both ends of the floor returning following three years, one redshirting, at SMU after playing for Anderson as a Razorbacks freshman.

Off the 69-61 victory over Austin Peay, Musselman implied the Hogs can’t repeat committing 20 turnovers if they are to win for Razorback red in Bowling Green.