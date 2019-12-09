TOURNAMENTS/EVENTS/CAMPS/MEETINGS

CYCLING

• The River Valley Cycling Club hosts four group rides per week open to the public. Tuesday rides start at Fort Chaffee, Thursdays at Beef O’Brady’s and Sundays from Cisterna Market. There is also a women’s-only ride each Sunday at 5 p.m. at Fort Chaffee. Rides are often divided by ability levels, including no-drop rides for beginning road cyclists. Visit Facebook.com/RiverValleyCycling.

HIKING

• The Trailblazers Hiking Club is dedicated to enjoying the outdoors in the Ozarks and Ouachita Mountains of western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. The club leads several hikes per month. Visit www.thcfs.com for more information or call (479) 646-9562.

RUNNING

FEB. 9 — The Fort Smith Marathon, 100 North B Street. Marathon, half marathon and relay events. Information at fortsmithmarathon.com

PLAYERS/TEAMS WANTED

