On back-to-back weekends, I paid visits to the University of Central Oklahoma campus in Edmond.

For the now-completed football season, that school played host to the Oklahoma high school state championships. A total of seven games were played out over two weekends at Wantland Stadium.

I was there for the first game played, when Poteau won its first-ever gold ball by holding off Weatherford for the 4A title. And I was there for the last of the seven games played, when Vian and Metro Christian dueled for the lead in a wild third quarter of the 2A title game, only to have a phenomenal performance by Metro quarterback Asher Link end up being the difference.

There were also some great games in between, like the epic 6A-II title game between Stillwater and Bixby played the night that Poteau won its title. And the following night, when Owasso held off Jenks in the 6A-I championship game.

But there was another winner these past two weeks. It was the University of Central Oklahoma itself.

UCO, with assistance by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association, turned out to be tremendous hosts for the event. Everything there was first class and they made sure that the teams, players, coaches and fans were taken care of.

Not to mention the media.

Plus, the stadium's location and size was just right to have state title games. While places like Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Tulsa have been great playoff venues in the past, more often than not, there's a bunch of empty seats due to the vast size of those stadiums, especially OU and OSU.

At UCO, though, it was in a more intimate setting. The school even set up temporary bleachers on the visitors' side.

As luck would have it, Poteau was the visiting team in the 4A final, and the visitors' side was practically filled all the way up even in those temporary bleachers.

Now, there's no guarantee that the state title games next season will return to UCO. It was done on a one-year trial basis.

But if it was up to me, I would have UCO host it every year thereafter.

When the announcement was made to have UCO host the title games earlier in the season, OSSAA officials hoped to have an atmosphere similar to basketball, when the title games, at least from 4A on down, are held at the legendary "Big House," State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City.

As great as high school football is in Oklahoma, there's one thing that it has lacked in recent years, having that one grand venue to host state title games. Neighboring states have had that one venue, to mostly tremendous success.

Arkansas, of course, has the venerable War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, and it's the goal of every high school football team in the Natural State to reach "The Rock." Texas now has the grandiose AT&T Stadium in Arlington, also known as "Jerry World," to host its state title games (which are going on this weekend, incidentally). The final destination of high school teams in Louisiana is the Superdome in New Orleans.

But Oklahoma has never had its one iconic final destination, at least for football.

At the start of the century, it had been Oklahoma State's Boone Pickens Stadium. In recent years, it's been a hodge-podge of venues, from Tulsa's Chapman Stadium to high school stadiums in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa suburbs.

Of course, in the eyes of some, UCO wasn't a perfect setup, especially in the case of the Owasso-Jenks title game. Some of those fans wanted the game to be in the Tulsa metro, due to the fact that both teams had to travel at least an hour instead of taking a short drive as in years past.

In fact, one state senator is proposing a bill wanting schools that meet up in a title game to get together to determine a neutral site which would appease both parties.

Or maybe the OSSAA can do a similar deal for football like they do for basketball. Have the 6A and 5A title games in Tulsa, while having the 4A through Class A games in Edmond, just like the big-school basketball games are at Oral Roberts University and the small-school games are at the "Big House."

But I think it would be just great to continue to have all the title games at one location, in the central part of the state, and it can be a goal for every team whenever practice begins in August that they want to make it to Edmond at the end. Or wherever.

From these past two weekends though, seeing things up close and personal, they would be hard-pressed to have future title games anywhere else but UCO. That's my belief, anyway.