After last Saturday’s afternoon-night doubleheader at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, coach Mike Neighbors’ 11-1 Arkansas Razorbacks women went home for the holidays as 86-53 victors over the University of Arkansas-Little Rock Trojans.

Coach Eric Musselman’s 10-1 Razorbacks men spend Yuletide at home after overcoming Valparaiso, 72-68 Saturday night.

Nonconference finales this Sunday cut their holidays short.

Neighbors’ Razorbacks regroup Thursday in Fayetteville prepping to host Tennessee-Martin at 2 pm. Sunday at Walton. Next comes the Jan. 2 SEC opener at Walton against former Arkansas coach Gary Blair’s Texas A&M Aggies.

With next Saturday spent traveling to Bloomington, Ind., Musselman brings his 10-1 Razorbacks back to Fayetteville for a late afternoon Christmas practice.

The Big Ten’s 11-1 Indiana Hoosiers’ loom at their Assembly Hall for a 5 p.m. Sunday game televised by the Big Ten Network. Then comes Arkansas’ Jan. 4 SEC opener against Texas A&M at Walton.

Musselman’s biggest basketball Christmas wish likely is sophomore guard Desi Sills of Jonesboro reporting healthy.

Sills exited the Valpo game with a bruised knee. He briefly returned but was removed at the first opportunity and not used again.

"Hopefully over the break, he can find his way to some ice bags and try to get healthy,” Musselman said. “It's a deep bruise, so I don't know how long Mark [O'Neal, the Razorbacks basketball head trainer)] and Desi feel it'll be."

A lingering Sills injury would be a major concern for a Razorbacks team short on depth. Other than mostly brief appearances by struggling graduate transfer forward Jeantal Cylla and one significant one by sophomore center Ethan Henderson, Musselman has relied on a 2-man bench. Junior guard Jalen Harris and sophomore center Reggie Chaney play extensively behind starting guards Jimmy Whitt, Sills, Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones, the latter two are guards forced to play forwards, and Adrio Bailey, the senior 6-6 forward playing center as the tallest starter.

Jones finished as the Valpo game’s shooting star with late game 65-65 tying and 68-65 irrevocably tie-breaking threes but not before struggling with Sills out.

“He (Jones) got into foul trouble and I thought it affected us when he was out of the game with Desi not being able to play the second half,” Musselman said.

However Sills’ absence likely contributed to Arkansas’ urgency trailing 59-51 with 7:27 left.

“I thought we played really hard,” Musselman said. “That last seven and a half minutes. I don’t think we could have played any harder.”

Musselman said his Valpo concerns weighed heaviest between the first 4:30 of the first half and the last 7:30 of the game.

Jumping so easily to an 18-5 lead perhaps subconsciously got the Hogs taking lightly the extensive Valpo scouting report.

“Sometimes you talk to your team about things and they can’t see it on film as much as what’s going to happen live,” Musselman said. “Valpo cuts really hard. They are well coached and tough and I thought they caught us a little off guard how intense they were. Especially in the middle part of the game. Give them a ton of credit.”

Neighbors’ Razorbacks recently could be described as Tolefree on a spree. Former Conway Wampus Cat and senior second-year junior college transfer guard Alexis Tolefree has scored 21, 20 and 21 points for three of her last four games. Tolefree only reached 20 twice, with 21 and 22 point performances last season. She’s done that four times in 12 games plus scored 18, 12, 11 and 11.

“It’s a comfort thing,” Neighbors said. “It’s hard transition coming in that first year from junior college. So I thought she had great year last year though she was picking herself apart and saying she was missing too many shots. She’s not missing those this year. She’s attacking the basket and really sharing it and she’s guarding on the other end and becoming one of our really good help defenders. Just really happy for that kid.”