ALMA — The 'Moose' was on the loose Friday at Charles B. Dyer Arena.

Halyn Carmack scored all 12 of her points in the first half of play as Alma ran away from Greenland early, 52-25, in the first round of the Citizen's Bank Airedale Classic.

Alma (6-4) will play Heavener today at 6:30 p.m. in the semifinals.

"I talked to Moose yesterday and told her I wanted her to be a little more aggressive and score a little bit more," Alma coach Codey Mann said. "She's put a lot of time in the gym and worked hard, and we do have some young kids out there that can score points. Sometimes they look young, sometimes they look old. (But) I'm glad their on our side."

Freshman Lydia Mann led all scorers with 13 points.

Alma opened the game with a flurry of 3-pointers. Carmack, Hillarie Mata and Breanna Stacy canned first-quarter triples, and Carmack hit two more in the second quarter as the Lady Airedales built an insurmountable 32-5 lead at the break.

Loryn Kelley's 3-pointer gave Alma a 21-5 lead midway through the second quarter, and Carmack ended the half with two more 3-pointers, including the rare four-point play.

Up 30 in the final half, Mann was able to empty his bench.

"Coming back from the break and being able to get a win, we're trying to get our legs underneath us," the coach said. "We've been practicing defense these last two days, and hopefully that begins to pay off. We play in a pretty tough conference, and we're going to have to play some good defense at crucial points.

"I didn't think we played great tonight, but we played good enough to win."

Alma 66, Greenland 40

BOYS — Nathan Whalen scored 10 points and D.J. George and Cejay Mann combined for 29 points to lead Alma to a 66-40 rout of Greenland Friday.

Dax Stahler added four points for the winners. Alma's bench accounted for 18 points.

The Airedales (6-4) play West Fork today at 8 p.m. in the semifinals.