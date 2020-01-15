OZARK — The Ozark Hillbillies wouldn't have much luck if they stumbled over a pot of gold.

It's been just the opposite of late for the Clarksville Panthers.

Emmaline Reider had 12 points and 11 rebounds Tuesday to pace the Lady Panthers to a 40-37 win over the Lady Hillbillies at the Ozark Activity Center.

Clarksville (9-9) is now 5-0 in 4A-4 play. Ozark, which travels to Dardanelle Friday, is 0-4.

Like they've done for much of the conference race, Ozark had its moments Tuesday.

But the Lady Panthers, who built a late nine-point lead before Kelsee Barnett and Briley Burns popped a couple of 3-pointers, never trailed after the first quarter.

"He (Ozark coach Bret Nagel) does a really good job in that zone; they limit our possessions," Clarksville coach Randy Talley said. "They'll (Ozark) sit back in that zone, and all of the sudden if you don't come out with something efficient, all of the sudden you've wasted 30 or 40 seconds."

The Panthers, who've won five straight since dropping a mid-December game to Van Buren, are actually 2-4 against six of the eight 6A-West teams, something Talley points to as making the team stronger.

"We've talked about that," he said. "I thought it helped us; it didn't help our record much. But we talked about doing it for this reason, and right now I think it's helping us."

Ozark chipped away at a nine-point deficit in the third quarter before closing to within 28-25 with 6:35 to play in the game. Reider's three-point effort extended the Panthers' lead to seven with 3:00 left.

Clarksville led by nine (40-31) with under 12 seconds to play.

"We want to run the ball uptempo, even tough we want to get the ball to Emmaline, they (Ozark) a good job in that zone," Talley said. "It seemed like we would get it to five or seven, and then they (Ozark) would drop it back down to three. It was a game of many runs I thought."