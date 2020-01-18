FAYETTEVILLE — A capacity crowd with cause to believe their Arkansas Razorbacks can beat Kentucky will overflow 19,000-plus in Walton Arena today.

Whether that crowd has cause to keep believing Arkansas can beat the SEC’s traditionally most elite team once the SEC game tips off at 3 p.m. on ESPN is up to the Razorbacks, first-year Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said.

“It’s up to the players to create the energy,” Musselman said of today’s game after Arkansas vanquished Vanderbilt, 75-55 Wednesday night at Walton. “You can’t walk in here and think you’re going to have an incredible sellout. The crowd feeds off of what happens on the floor, loose balls, rebounds inside, long rebounds, deflections, flying around and giving great effort, that’s how you’re going to get the crowd involved in the game. It’s up to us to create the energy. Hopefully, between the crowd and us, something good happens.”

So far for Arkansas under Musselman at Walton something good always happens. These Razorbacks stand 10-0 in Fayetteville including SEC successes over Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

Preseason projected at SEC Media Days to finish 11th in the 14-team SEC, the Razorbacks so far are the surprise of the SEC at 14-2 overall and 3-1 in the SEC.

Preseason projected to win the SEC, Coach John Calipari’s Wildcats at least seem beatable at 12-4 overall, 3-1 in the league.

Shocking defeats to Evansville and Utah among three non-conference losses and last Wednesday’s 81-78 SE C stumble at South Carolina stain Kentucky’s 2019-2020 ledger.

Still, the Wildcats rank 10th nationally, defeated then-No. 1 Michigan State and then-No. 3 Louisville. By far they are Arkansas’ most talented opponent walking into Walton this season.

“Look, Kentucky is an awesome team,” Musselman said. “Coach Cal is an incredible coach. They’ve got a dribble-drive offense where they space the floor. They’ve got three guards that are phenomenal. They got great length at the rim. We’re going to have to play a perfect game. We’re going to have to play an ‘A’ game to give ourselves a chance to win the game on Saturday.”

That Kentucky’s Big Blue slipped at South Carolina likely makes the Wildcats all the more dangerous, Musselman said.

“Certainly with the teams that we’ve had after a loss, there’s a heightened awareness of things that we didn’t do well and need to improve on,” former University of Nevada coach and former NBA coach Musselman said. “Many times losses grab the attention of your team more than a win. Sometimes when you win, you take for granted some of the little things. You look at Coach Cal’s record, he’s pretty good after a loss, I can tell you that.”

The Wildcats have the lineup to give a small team like Arkansas problems.

Shot-blocking Kentucky center Nick Richards, 39 blocked shots with 13.1 and 7.7 scoring and rebounding averages, stands 6-11.

Starting forward EJ Montgomery stands 6-10 and graduate transfer via Bucknell reserve forward Nate Sestina stands 6-9.

Adrio Bailey, Arkansas’ tallest starter, stands 6-6.

For guards, Calipari on the point returns Ashton Hagans, 116 assists already including 28 for SEC games, and nationally coveted freshman shooting guard Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky’s leading scorer averaging 13.9 points.

Playing off the bench, sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley leads Kentucky’s SEC scoring, 19.3 for the four SEC games.

Musselman cited them all individually and collectively,

“Their size is a concern,” Musselman said. “Their length is a concern. Their quickness is a concern. Their ability to get to the free throw line is a concern. Their dribble-drive offense with space is a concern. Their lob threats are a concern — that’s a lot of concerns.”

However as Musselman often remarks as these Hogs progress, the focus has shifted on Arkansas’ matchup concerns regarding size and rebounding with the opposition’s concerns about Arkansas’ turnover gobbling defense and nationally against the 3-point shot leading defense, and the 3-point shooting of guards Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones, and mid-range prowess of guard Jimmy Whitt gashing Vandy for 30 points because the Commodores set all their defensive sails on Joe and Jones.

Athletically, Razorbacks Desi Sills and Bailey can ignite a crowd with the best of them.

The crowd will arrive at the top of its game. They will exceed their zenith if their Hogs exceed likewise.