When Lyon College esports coach Austin Lonsert went looking for possible recruits for his squad he came across Van Buren high school player Jordan Deuley's bio.

Lonsert thought about reaching out to Deuley, but before he could compose that email or message, Deuley reached out to him.

“I guess we’re going to have that conversation now,” recalled Lonsert. “I liked everything about him. He was interested in our program, he got along with the other players on the team, and he’s coachable.”

Deuley made a bit of history on Thursday as he became the first Van Buren Pointer to sign a letter-of-intent to play esports for Lyon College in the fall.

Deuley, along with teammates Ryan Rheule and Joseph Calderon, is going to Hot Springs on Tuesday to face off against Rogers for the Fall Rocket League title starting at 5 p.m.

Deuley was excited about the signing.

“It’s been something I’ve been looking forward to doing,” he said on Thursday afternoon. “I already submitted that I wanted to go to Lyon College back and December and that was after my visit to the campus. I knew then that this would be the one.”

Deuley will have a day off before the spring season begins for esports.

“This has given me more motivation to get better and to see my potential,” Deuley said. “I’m super lucky, Coach Wes [Yandell] got me into looking at colleges and really motivated me to talk to college coaches.”

Yandell said when he took the lead for the program he wanted to give Van Buren students another opportunity to earn college scholarships.

“Since day one, we’ve had colleges reaching out to us about our program,” Yandell said. “Many of the Missouri schools are gobbling up players, but there are a few in Arkansas now, but it’s only going to get bigger.”

Lonsert had Deuley play a match with some of his players to see how he would fit into the group. “He’s a team player,” said Lonsert. “As soon as they started playing it was like they were all best friends, so that was good to see. He also gave tips to players older than him on how to improve their game. So, he’s got a bit of a coach in him as well.

“But one of the things that struck me was that he’s even paid to get lessons from a professional, which is very common in esports. That showed me no matter how good he gets, he’s still willing to learn and be coached.”

Team rockets to Hot Springs

Van Buren will play in its first esports final after defeating Jonesboro on Thursday afternoon.