FAYETTEVILLE — Even with mainstay guard Isaiah Joe absent for arthroscopic knee surgery and mainstay guard Jimmy Whitt scoreless, the Arkansas Razorbacks behind Mason Jones’ 40 points nearly upset the No. 11 Auburn Tigers Tuesday night at Walton Arena.

But the Razorbacks couldn’t consistently hit the free throws they needed playing the clock with an 11-point lead with 6:00 left in regulation, to come back from down-two to tie it 69-69 ending in regulation and lost, 79-76 in overtime.

Jones’ bid to tie at 79-79 with a trey missed in the overtime’s final second.

The loss dropped coach Eric Musselman’s Razorbacks to 16-6, 4-5 in the SEC going into Saturday’s SEC game at Missouri

While coach Bruce Pearl’s Auburn Tigers improved to 20-2, 7-2 in the SEC.

Jones, scoring 30 and 37 points his previous two games was superb other than missing five of 16 free throws taking the slack with Joe out indefinitely following Tuesday’s surgery and Whitt scoreless after scoring 26 in last Saturday’s SEC victory at Alabama. Jones hit 5 of 12 treys and dished five assists.

In key supporting roles, Desi Sills scored 14 for Arkansas and Adrio Bailey scored 11 with seven boards.

Samir Doughty led Auburn with 23 points. J’Von McCormick, hitting the wide open three to put Auburn up 69-68 with 1:42 left in regulation before Jones tied it with one of two free throws, scored 16 for the Tigers while Isaac Okoro scored 14 with Anfernee McLemore double-doubling with 11 points and 10 boards and Daniel Purifoy scoring 10.

The Razorbacks opened inspired by 13 early Jones points and assumed a 30-23 lead on a Sills three at 6:13.

The Sills basket would be Arkansas’ last field goal of the half and last first-half points period until Jones was fouled attempting a three with 46 seconds.

By then the Tigers had mounted an 11-0 run to lead 34-30.

Jones hit two of his three free throws cutting the Auburn lead to the 34-32 closing the half.

Arkansas got some big first-half play from forwards Adrio Bailey, five first-half points including one of Arkansas’ 6 of 12 first-half 3-pointers, two rebounds and a blocked shot, and Reggie Chaney, four points, four rebounds and blocked shot.

However both finished the half on the bench with two fouls as did Sills.

Doughty’s 13 points paced Auburn’s first half marred for Pearl’s Tigers by 6-11 Auburn center Austin Wiley playing just seven minutes benched by three fouls.

Wiley never factored with zero points but McCormick, Doughty, McLemore, Okoro all dealt big hands in Auburn denying the shorthanded Hogs’ upset bid.