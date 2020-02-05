FAYETTEVILLE — At the least, eight recruits are expected to sign letters of intent with the Arkansas Razorbacks in today’s start to February’s national signing period.

The eight who have expressed verbal commitments to sign with new coach Sam Pittman’s Razorbacks are: Jaqualin McGhee, defensive lineman 6-4, 255, Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County; Andy Boykin, defensive lineman, 6-3 , 301, LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County; Ebony Jackson, running back, 6-1, 200, Canton (Ga.) Cherokee; Jacorrei Turner, linebacker, 6-4, 205, Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy; JT Towers, linebacker , 6-4, 210, Little Rock Joe T. Robinson; Nick Turner, defensive back, 6-0, 186, New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin; Eric Thomas, defensive end, 6-3, 230, Pensacola (Fla.) Booker T. Washington; and Khari Johnson, DB, 6-0, 184, Suffield (Ct.) Academy.

For the December early signing period the Razorbacks signed six just graduated either from high school or junior college now enrolled as UA students for the spring semester and in January added quarterback Feleipe Franks, 6-6, 238, as a graduate transfer from the University of Florida. Formerly the Gators starting quarterback, Franks is UA enrolled and participating in the Razorbacks offseason condition program and will practice this spring as will junior college transfer Julius Coates, defensive end, 6-6, 270, East Mississippi Community College; one Blayne Toll, defensive lineman , 6-5, 244, Hazen; Kelin Burrle, linebacker, 6-0, 205, Harvey (La.) Helen Cox; Darin Turner, wide receiver/safety, 6-3, 206, Memphis (Tenn.) Central; Myles Slusher, defensive back, 6-0, 181, Broken Arrow, Okla. and Jerry Jacobs, defensive back , 5-11, 205, transferred from Arkansas State.

Four incoming freshmen signed in December and will report to the UA this summer after high school graduation in May.

They are Catrell Wallace, linebacker/defensive end, 6-5, 210, Bryant; Jashaud Stewart, linebacker/defensive end, 6-2, 223, Jonesboro; Dominique Johnson, running back, 6-1, 220, Crowley (Texas); and Ray Curry Jr., offensive lineman, 6-6, 315, Memphis (Tenn.) White Station.

According to Otis Kirk of Hogville.net, six have committed to join the Razorbacks as preferred walk-ons.

One, kicker Rhett Thurman of Cabot, already is UA enrolled.

The others who have expressed intentions to join the Razorbacks after their high school graduations are Brooks Both, linebacker, 6-0, 225, Harrison; Kevin Compton, wide receiver, 6-2, 175, Watson Chapel; Jackson Woodard, linebacker, 6-3, 200, Little Rock Christian; Vito Calvaruso, kicker, 6-2, 175, Jefferson City (Mo.) Helias; and Eli Chism, deep snapper, 6-2, 225, Shreveport (La.) Calvary Baptist Academy.